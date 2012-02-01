The Forest Lab Kobe Bryant “Kings” T-Shirt; Get a Dime Discount!

Last month The Forest Lab celebrated the six year anniversary of Kobe Bryant dropping 81 points on the Toronto Raptors by creating the “81” t-shirt. This month they are showcasing Kobe in another historic way, playing off the iconic Michael Jordan “Wings” poster with their new “Kings” t-shirt.
You can get the t-shirt on The Forest Lab’s website for $28 or go for a combo pack for $39.99, where you can get the shirt and a poster of the same image.
Not really feeling the classic MJ pose from kobe. He doesnt look legendary enough in the picture
This tee is a piece of art. It says so much on so many levels. One being the fact that people always criticize Kobe for trying to be like Mike. Well here he is, blatantly posing as Mike did. Yet the piece is set up so that we can all see the difference.
What a joke. Come on Kobe, can’t be better than Mike by jocking him so hard (or by not, he can’t period is what I’m getting at.) Though, I guess the alternative would be a signature Kobe pose and no one got pics of him slinking out of that hotel in Colorado so what can you do?
@ Celts Fan:
Pretty sure Kobe didn’t pose for this. The guy at Forest Lab put it together.
