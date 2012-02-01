The Forest Lab Kobe Bryant “Kings” T-Shirt; Get a Dime Discount!

Last month The Forest Lab celebrated the six year anniversary of Kobe Bryant dropping 81 points on the Toronto Raptors by creating the “81” t-shirt. This month they are showcasing Kobe in another historic way, playing off the iconic Michael Jordan “Wings” poster with their new “Kings” t-shirt.

You can get the t-shirt on The Forest Lab’s website for $28 or go for a combo pack for $39.99, where you can get the shirt and a poster of the same image.

Dime is happy to give you a code to get 25% off your entire order of $35 or more!

Use code “TLN25” at checkout and let us know if you picked one up in the comments section below.

