The Grand Theft Auto V Gameplay Trailer Makes Everything Else Look Bad

If you thought the last GTA was crazy, check this out. This trailer is the first look at gameplay from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto V. With the game basically two months away, here’s a nearly five-minute preview at the undeniably deep world that’ll include three potential heroes.

