The Greatest NBA All-Star Campaign Of All-Time

Last week, we put together a list of the all-time Top 5 NBA All-Star Campaign Videos. But now, thanks to Kevin Love and the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s a new champ. Introducing Numb#rs, a new Love-branded fragrance in honor of the incredible stats Love has posted this season. A complete gift set (see below), which includes bottles of the Numb#rs cologne and aftershave lotion, as well as a TV commercial and magazine ad, were sent to all the Western Conference head coaches. You know, the guys who vote for the All-Star reserves. Amazing!

For more information about the campaign, got to www.612allstar.com

What do you think? Should Love be an All-Star?

