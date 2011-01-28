The Greatest NBA All-Star Campaign Of All-Time

Last week, we put together a list of the all-time Top 5 NBA All-Star Campaign Videos. But now, thanks to Kevin Love and the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s a new champ. Introducing Numb#rs, a new Love-branded fragrance in honor of the incredible stats Love has posted this season. A complete gift set (see below), which includes bottles of the Numb#rs cologne and aftershave lotion, as well as a TV commercial and magazine ad, were sent to all the Western Conference head coaches. You know, the guys who vote for the All-Star reserves. Amazing!
For more information about the campaign, got to www.612allstar.com.
What do you think? Should Love be an All-Star?
when the twolf shows up and stares into the camera all slow like, i lost it haha good stuff
damn i didnt know mike posner was in the league
Kevin Love should be starting as the center of the West with the Numb#rs he’s putting up lol
great, amazing, this guy is goooood! Should have been an all star starter.
allstar
send him to the game
al jefferson never got in in the west. why should k-love?
Well I think that’s his nickname all sewn up. Forget all this ‘first letter of first name, hyphen, last name stuff. Between D-Rose, K-Mart, T-Mac and every other player in the league that’s not creative enough, we could do with some new nicknames
Numbers is a pretty crappy nickname
Numb#rs, when put with this ad, is awesome
Not the best perfume add though, that goes to George Muresan “It smells like cabbage” !!
he deserves to be there! as the add says: he has the numb#rs. Very good marketing strategy by Kevin Love…
Very impressive marketing by K-Love & Co…he continues to give us Caucasians a good name in the L ;)
@Lee: I agree as well about this only being the 2nd-best NBA cologne ad ever. “My Giant” definitely did it best.
greatest of all time? debatable and your entitled o your own opinion.