The Greatest NBA All-Star Campaign Of All-Time

#Video
01.28.11 8 years ago 11 Comments

Last week, we put together a list of the all-time Top 5 NBA All-Star Campaign Videos. But now, thanks to Kevin Love and the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s a new champ. Introducing Numb#rs, a new Love-branded fragrance in honor of the incredible stats Love has posted this season. A complete gift set (see below), which includes bottles of the Numb#rs cologne and aftershave lotion, as well as a TV commercial and magazine ad, were sent to all the Western Conference head coaches. You know, the guys who vote for the All-Star reserves. Amazing!



For more information about the campaign, got to www.612allstar.com.

What do you think? Should Love be an All-Star?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSALL STARDimeMagKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP