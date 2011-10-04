The Jordan Brand Countdown Clock Is Counting Down To Today

Last Friday, Jordan Brand tweeted this: “Next week’s going to be crazy for Jordan heads. We’ve got some big things in the works…” Shortly after, they unveiled a countdown clock on Jumpman23.com, featuring a faint silhouette of three unidentified shoe models. If you do the math, the countdown is set to end today at 2 p.m. EST. What is going on?

All I can tell you is this: I’m currently in Portland for what’s been dubbed the Jordan Brand Flight Forum. And along with all my other homies from the Media Mafia, we’ll be heading to Nike World Headquarters for an all-day affair. Could we be checking out the new signature footwear for Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul? I don’t know. Just make sure you keep checking back later today and tomorrow for the full story.

