While the casual NBA fan may view the offseason as time off, ask any player about their summer break and they’ll tell you it was just as busy as the regular season. Case in point: the Jordan Brand Flight Tour. Starting next Tuesday, Team Jordan athletes Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony will embark on a a four-city tour through China celebrating the game of basketball within the local communities of Hong Kong, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Beijing.

As part of the tour, Wade, ‘Melo and CP will offer unique, interactive experiences for basketball fans, as well as participate in a variety of skills challenges and shooting contests to help attendees elevate their own game. In addition to all that, the trio will be on hand to help Jordan Brand introduce China-specific editions of their signature shoes that takes inspiration from the Chinese culture as well as the athlete’s style of play.

