While the casual NBA fan may view the offseason as time off, ask any player about their summer break and they’ll tell you it was just as busy as the regular season. Case in point: the Jordan Brand Flight Tour. Starting next Tuesday, Team Jordan athletes Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony will embark on a a four-city tour through China celebrating the game of basketball within the local communities of Hong Kong, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Beijing.
As part of the tour, Wade, ‘Melo and CP will offer unique, interactive experiences for basketball fans, as well as participate in a variety of skills challenges and shooting contests to help attendees elevate their own game. In addition to all that, the trio will be on hand to help Jordan Brand introduce China-specific editions of their signature shoes that takes inspiration from the Chinese culture as well as the athlete’s style of play.
next thing you know Jordan will sign Yao as an advisor on all things Chinese.
i love all of Melos shoes, from the first to the last they have a level of comfort, style, and support uncomparable to other players signature shoes. ive not only bought pairs for myself but my GF rocks her Melos all day too
holyshit… i’ve seen these ads before..but now that i saw the chinese caligraphy reppin’ each player, the names are cool as well. It’s like a Wuxia Hero nicknames in those old school Shaw Brother films that RZA loves.
Direct translation might not make 100% sense, but in Chinese it’s really dope.
CP3 = Fast The Shadowless
Wade = Flight Infinite
Melo = Breakthrough The Fearless
