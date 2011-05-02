A Basketball Resume Is Unlike Any Other: The Josh Selby Story

Hardcore basketball fans complain about the one-and-done rule a lot, but they do not always realize the implications of each situation. Basketball is a business. Sure, everyone wants to achieve greatness and bask in the glory, but it simply is not possible for everyone. Not everyone’s family has the type of financial support that enables them to play in college for four years.

Just recently, Kansas freshman Josh Selby declared for the NBA Draft. A few interesting articles came out commenting on his decision. Darren Everson of The Wall Street Journal wrote about Selby’s decision and how college players require less and less of a resume every year. Selby did average a mere 7.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Jayhawks, but Everson missed one critical detail: a majority of NBA qualifications are about a players’ physical abilities. Accomplishments matter, but not as much as other industries such as politics. When you take a look at Selby, you can tell he has the athleticism and body of an NBA player. So few humans possess this gift that it should count as part of the resume.

In fact, before the age limit came along, Selby would have been off to the League anyways. As a senior, he was ranked the fifth best player in the nation by ESPN and Scout.com and the best player overall in the country by Rivals.com in 2010. He was also selected to play in both the McDonald’s All American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. In high school, Selby had an excellent resume, which is why all of the top colleges in the nations wanted him in their program.

To be frank, there are definitely question marks about Selby’s resume as well. He played on three different high school teams and committed to Kansas after a decommitment from Tennessee. It also does not help that he was suspended for the first nine games of the season for receiving “improper benefits.” We have to take into consideration Selby’s situation as well. J. Brady McCollough of The Kansas City Star wrote that it was a “major accomplishment” for Selby to even make it out of Baltimore. It is clear that the kid went through a lot in his life, and this obviously had an impact on his decision.

But a basketball resume just is not like any other resume. Selby might not have a good one, but there have been players with similar resumes that have had success in the NBA. Look at Brandon Jennings, who skipped college to play in Europe and barely made a name for himself out there; or Jrue Holiday, who played big minutes but put up mediocre numbers for UCLA. The key for Selby will be how he handles his future. He needs to put his past behind him and do whatever it takes to find his role in the NBA. He has the tools, now it is up to him to determine his future.

