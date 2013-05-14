The Knicks Are A Mess: Iman Shumpert Misses Shootaround Today, Is Questionable For Game 4

The New York Knicks are a total mess right now. Already facing an uphil battle down 2-1 to the Pacers heading into Game 3 Indianpolis tonight, the bad news keeps mounting. J.R. Smith is apparently still sick, Kenyon Martin missed practice yesterday after contracting whatever J.R. had, Carmelo Anthony is in a slump, and there’s a level of drama and in-fighting that emerged after their last loss.

And now they might be without Iman Shumpert. His surgically repaired left knee has been giving him problems and has swollen up to the point where he missed this morning’s shootaround and the Knicks have flown in his orthopedic surgeon to look after him.

Iman’s importance cannot be undervalued, especially in the team’s current state. He’s been their best perimeter defender and has been one of the most consistent jumpshooting threat on team dying for help in that department. He’s listed as questionable for Game 4. If he can’t go, the Knicks are in a world of hurt.

