Behold The LeBron James vs. David West Epic Double Flop

Last night’s Heat/Pacers playoff game was somehow, at the very same time, both tremendous and sickening. It was a thrilling, back and forth game, with big-time players making big-time plays in a tight, physical, heated contest.
But then there was also an irritating element that seemed to pervade the entire game, specifically the flopping. It would take some real nonsense to make this flop attempt from Lance Stephenson the second most ridiculous part of the night, but here you go. This play embodies just how utterly absurd the whole thing has become.
Behold, two masters at work:
GIF via Gawker
Will the NBA step up and do anything to eliminate the flopping in the playoffs this season?
And this is why I watch hockey
Wooow wtf was Bron doin smh
I think SOMEBODY is startin to make some noise about this flopping cause last night those refs weren’t havin it. They looked like they did not care to hear anything Lebron OR Wade had to say.
So LBJ can go THROUGH players on the way to the rim, but falls down when a player blows on him.
WHY IS THE NBA NOT ISSUING FINES OR TECHNICALS TO LEBRON?!?!?!?!
Common boys?! NBA Basketball used to be a sport for real men. What’s this whole flopping thing? Streetball games are REAL!
stop…Magic Johnson flopped…back then it was called brilliant!
Reggie Miller need to look at some of his old video too!!!
Lebron doesn’t need to do this Sh.t.. WTH is he thinkin
Well he done it and he done the same thing against the Bull when Mohammad pushed him so yes he does need to do it but they still lost last night XD
Lebron needs to go join a lingere football league XD
I would up the fine to $50K for every flop..Administer it like how soccer refs have that card in their pockets.. keep track of them and report to league office after the game. That’d get their attention..
I’m looking at the comments and it seems like 95% of the ppl that commented r LeBron haters David clearly flopped to for y’all information
But anyways the refs last night where so bad my lil 1 year old bro turning 2 this summer could ref better then them