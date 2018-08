The tired and true story for most NBA players is that they got where they are with hard work and dedication. Many of these stories pull on our heart strings and may bring a tear to our eye while making us proud for the player. Is it fair to compare the superhuman work NBA players put in to a comic book superhero? The Dallas Mavericks think so.

The Mavs are now playing JumboTron comic book-style origin stories for Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 to check out Terry’s new story…