The Miami Heat Are Releasing Their Own Watch

As if we need Joakim Noah calling the Miami Heat “Hollywood as Hell” to be even more true, the Miami Heat have teamed up with luxury watch makers, Hublot, to create limited edition watches. Dwyane Wade has partnered with Hublot before, coming out with his own signature watch last season but this season Wade got the whole team involved.

Here is a detailed look at the new watch:



The watch is being sold at select Hubolt dealers and all of the proceeds go to charity. As an added bonus for buying one of the 200 watches, buyers will receive a signed Udonis Haslem Heat jersey.

Check out the video below with Wade and Udonis Haslem from the release of the watch:



What do you think?

