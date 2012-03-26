The Miami Heat Are Releasing Their Own Watch

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
03.26.12 6 years ago

As if we need Joakim Noah calling the Miami Heat “Hollywood as Hell” to be even more true, the Miami Heat have teamed up with luxury watch makers, Hublot, to create limited edition watches. Dwyane Wade has partnered with Hublot before, coming out with his own signature watch last season but this season Wade got the whole team involved.

Here is a detailed look at the new watch:

The watch is being sold at select Hubolt dealers and all of the proceeds go to charity. As an added bonus for buying one of the 200 watches, buyers will receive a signed Udonis Haslem Heat jersey.

Check out the video below with Wade and Udonis Haslem from the release of the watch:

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Video#LeBron James
TAGSCHRIS BOSHDWYANE WADEHublotLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP