The Miami Heat & LeBron James: Kings Of The Video Game World

Is this the year for Miami’s redemption? The year LeBron turns it all around and rids himself of those evil demons? We may never know for sure. But at least in the video game world, 2011-12 is all about South Beach and LeBron James. Without the real NBA, I simulated a season to see what would happen. Of course, gamers know with stuff like this, there are always oddities (How did Antawn Jamison make an All-NBA Team? Or Dirk an All-Defensive Team?). But they seem to get the majority of stuff right. If we’re relying on NBA 2K12, then this year would’ve been all LeBron’s.
James not only won the MVP, but also got himself a Finals MVP after dropping 29.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 6.0 apg in a 4-1 Finals win over his training buddy, Kevin Durant, and Oklahoma City.
The rest of the playoffs included two No. 2 seeds losing in the first round (San Antonio to the Lakers in six and Chicago to Milwaukee in six), as well as the Thunder making the Finals by beating the defending champs and then L.A. in succession as a No. 4 seed. The Knicks had a cupcake walk to the Eastern Conference Finals, winning in five over both Philly and the Bucks. Once they made the final four, the Heat steamrolled them in four straight.
How accurate this is, we may never know. But here are the individual awards for the rest of the season. You’ll raise your eyebrows more than once (where is Kevin Durant?).
East All-Stars
Dwyane Wade
Derrick Rose
LeBron James
Dwight Howard
Carmelo Anthony
Brook Lopez
Danny Granger
Josh Smith
Joe Johnson
John Wall
Amar’e Stoudemire
Deron Williams
West All-Stars
Dirk Nowitzki
Kobe Bryant
Zach Randolph
Al Jefferson
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Tony Parker
Blake Griffin
Monta Ellis
Mike Beasley
Manu Ginobili
Chris Kaman
MVP
LeBron James (30.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 2.1 spg)
Rookie Of The Year
Ricky Rubio (8.0 ppg, 5.4 apg) … I guess he was the only candidate?
Sixth Man Of The Year
Jason Terry (15.9 ppg)
Defensive Player Of The Year
Dwight Howard (23.8 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.3 stl, 2.0 bpg)
Most Improved Player
Darren Collison (17.2 ppg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
Coach Of The Year
Erik Spoelstra
All-NBA First Team
Russell Westbrook
Dwyane Wade
LeBron James
Josh Smith
Dwight Howard
All-NBA Second Team
Derrick Rose
Chris Paul
Amar’e Stoudemire
Dirk Nowitzki
Al Jefferson
All-NBA Third Team
John Wall
Kobe Bryant
Blake Griffin
Antawn Jamison
Brook Lopez
All-Defensive First Team
Dwyane Wade
Manu Ginobili
Josh Smith
LeBron James
Dwight Howard
All-Defensive Second Team
Thabo Sefolosha
Russell Westbrook
Blake Griffin
Dirk Nowitzki
Greg Monroe
What if the season actually went down like this? Anything surprising?
Kevin Durant didnt make an All NBA team nor the allstar game
you should run it at least 3 times to see how accurate the results are or if they are just a fluke. kinda like hoiw they do it in deadliest warrior but not 1000 times of course.
how did Wade do? and the Lakers?
LA beat no 2 San Antonio? You mean the Lakers? Because there is no way in hell the Lakers could fall to 7th in the west.
Yeh i’ve never really been a big fan of the NBA2k simulation stats.
In both of the seasons i’ve played this year, Rose is averaging over 30ppg. In one season, over 40 games in, he was averaging 37ppg to go along with 7asst. That would be one of the craziest seasons ever.
While he’s doing that, Russell Westbrook is averaging 30ppg, 5asst, 7reb, and 2 steals. while Durant is putting up 29ppg 8reb, 2blks, and 2stls. That would be like the greatest duo ever.
I like all of these guys but no way in hell is that happening.
The other thing that irks me is the Steals and blocks categories. How is it that all of a sudden Kobe is going to average over 2 steals per game when he never did that shit his entire career. Or that Dwight Howard is somehow only going to get 1.5 blocks per? Same with Josh Smith who turns back the clock to avg over 2.5 steals per but only gets 1.5 blocks.
Another dumb thing is Chris Paul all of a sudden deciding to follow in Allen Iverson’s footsteps as he puts up 22ppg with only 6-7 asst per.
2K needs to fix that.
^^ It’s funny you mentioned all that because in the year I simulated, CP averaged right at 21 and 7… Josh Smith made 1st-Team all-NBA while KD didn’t make anything & Derrick Rose averaged I think 29.6 points.
@panchitoooo
Wade averaged something like 27.7 ppg, 5.8 boards and 4.5 apg.
The Lakers started off 0-4, got blown out in every game, and were at one point I think 14-21. They ended up 7th in the West.
I’m guessing Durant must have been injured for a large chunk of the season.
Unrelated, but I’ve never before had the attention span to run multiple seasons in Franchise Mode of ANY sports game. Even when I shorten the season in an NBA or MLB game, I can rarely get through one whole season without losing interest.
But recently I became addicted to my franchises on both Madden and MLB 2K. In 10 years I won five Super Bowls with the Seahawks, led by Vince Young and Hall of Fame RB Jonathan Stewart. In 4 years with the Mariners, I got to the World Series twice, won MVP twice with Prince Fielder, and Cy Young three times with Felix Hernandez.
Now I’m itching to get NBA 2K and see how well I can do with the Indiana Pacers. Roy Hibbert for MVP…
train lance stephenson…he’s nice mid range..
My best franchise ever might’ve been one with Indiana. It took up a lot of college nights. My roomate and I completely remade the team within like a two-month span… just trading everybody.
i have the same problem that AB has, i also get bored playing out an entire season of any game. so i’ll usually just go straight to playoffs and see how far i can get from there using the weaker teams. ive always felt that the A.I. in any game goes up a notch once you’ve reached the playoffs. there seems to be more drama and more crazy plays compared to the regular season. too bad Madden doesnt have a playoff mode cause sometimes when i simulate to the playoffs the teams i picked dont make it.
im the same with AB and panchitoooo..
I am with Pistons, (traded for Roy Hibbert, actually, lol) then also traded few players for draft picks – I downloaded the proper draft people – Then I ended up with like 4-5 picks in top 15 draft picks – Harrison Barns, Austin Rivers, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, James McAdoo and Quincy Miller.. I restarted thinking that it was overboard/unreal lol!