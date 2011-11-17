The Miami Heat & LeBron James: Kings Of The Video Game World

Is this the year for Miami’s redemption? The year LeBron turns it all around and rids himself of those evil demons? We may never know for sure. But at least in the video game world, 2011-12 is all about South Beach and LeBron James. Without the real NBA, I simulated a season to see what would happen. Of course, gamers know with stuff like this, there are always oddities (How did Antawn Jamison make an All-NBA Team? Or Dirk an All-Defensive Team?). But they seem to get the majority of stuff right. If we’re relying on NBA 2K12, then this year would’ve been all LeBron’s.

James not only won the MVP, but also got himself a Finals MVP after dropping 29.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 6.0 apg in a 4-1 Finals win over his training buddy, Kevin Durant, and Oklahoma City.

The rest of the playoffs included two No. 2 seeds losing in the first round (San Antonio to the Lakers in six and Chicago to Milwaukee in six), as well as the Thunder making the Finals by beating the defending champs and then L.A. in succession as a No. 4 seed. The Knicks had a cupcake walk to the Eastern Conference Finals, winning in five over both Philly and the Bucks. Once they made the final four, the Heat steamrolled them in four straight.

How accurate this is, we may never know. But here are the individual awards for the rest of the season. You’ll raise your eyebrows more than once (where is Kevin Durant?).

East All-Stars

Dwyane Wade

Derrick Rose

LeBron James

Dwight Howard

Carmelo Anthony

Brook Lopez

Danny Granger

Josh Smith

Joe Johnson

John Wall

Amar’e Stoudemire

Deron Williams

West All-Stars

Dirk Nowitzki

Kobe Bryant

Zach Randolph

Al Jefferson

Russell Westbrook

Eric Gordon

Tony Parker

Blake Griffin

Monta Ellis

Mike Beasley

Manu Ginobili

Chris Kaman

MVP

LeBron James (30.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 2.1 spg)

Rookie Of The Year

Ricky Rubio (8.0 ppg, 5.4 apg) … I guess he was the only candidate?

Sixth Man Of The Year

Jason Terry (15.9 ppg)

Defensive Player Of The Year

Dwight Howard (23.8 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.3 stl, 2.0 bpg)

Most Improved Player

Darren Collison (17.2 ppg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)

Coach Of The Year

Erik Spoelstra

All-NBA First Team

Russell Westbrook

Dwyane Wade

LeBron James

Josh Smith

Dwight Howard

All-NBA Second Team

Derrick Rose

Chris Paul

Amar’e Stoudemire

Dirk Nowitzki

Al Jefferson

All-NBA Third Team

John Wall

Kobe Bryant

Blake Griffin

Antawn Jamison

Brook Lopez

All-Defensive First Team

Dwyane Wade

Manu Ginobili

Josh Smith

LeBron James

Dwight Howard

All-Defensive Second Team

Thabo Sefolosha

Russell Westbrook

Blake Griffin

Dirk Nowitzki

Greg Monroe

What if the season actually went down like this? Anything surprising?

