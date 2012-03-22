The Minnesota Timberwolves Singing Karaoke To Britney Spears

#Britney Spears #Video
03.22.12 6 years ago

Even though this clip is a video of a bunch of grown, or nearly grown men singing Britney Spears‘ original hit that came out when the chick was like 17, I won’t hate. Besides this being a promotional thing for Minnesota, that song was a hit no matter who it was designed for. To get real for a second, uppity attitudes and musical backpackers can be really annoying. So for this, the ‘Wolves get some extra credit in my book.

What’s your musical guilty pleasure?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Video
TAGSBritney SpearsDimeMagKEVIN LOVEMartell WebsterMICHAEL BEASLEYMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNIKOLA PEKOVICvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP