The Minnesota Timberwolves Singing Karaoke To Britney Spears

Even though this clip is a video of a bunch of grown, or nearly grown men singing Britney Spears‘ original hit that came out when the chick was like 17, I won’t hate. Besides this being a promotional thing for Minnesota, that song was a hit no matter who it was designed for. To get real for a second, uppity attitudes and musical backpackers can be really annoying. So for this, the ‘Wolves get some extra credit in my book.

What's your musical guilty pleasure?

