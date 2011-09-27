The NBA Lockout’s Effect On Jersey Sales

We know switching jersey numbers or teams can drastically affect a player’s jersey sales. Ask LeBron James, who did both last year and those changes withstood a firestorm of criticism to give him the title as the NBA’s most popular jersey. Ask Kobe Bryant, who did the same thing a few years ago to help bolster his three-year reign atop the jersey list. When changes happen, it’s predictable that we will see a difference in who is buying what jerseys.

So now with an NBA lockout tearing into training camp time and more than likely the NBA regular season, will we see any effect on jersey sales? Of course, less people will be spending money on locked-out players, but will a player like Dirk Nowitzki take a hit in jersey sales and be unable to capitalize on the momentum of his championship?

TheHoopDoctors.com doesn’t think so. The top 15 in jersey sales from this past season looked like this when it was released in April:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

3. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

4. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks

5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

9. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

10. John Wall, Washington Wizards

11. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

12. Shaquille O’Neal, Boston Celtics

13. Ray Allen, Boston Celtics

14. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

15. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

Who will be affected and who won’t be? Will the older players lose ground as their numbers and talent fade? For me, the list seems appropriate. But I see Blake Griffin rising and Shaquille O’Neal falling off. Kevin Durant could break into the top five, which would be amazing considering that’s usually reserved for big-market teams. And I think we can expect to see Carmelo Anthony‘s name rise as he starts putting in work again for the Knicks.

But how about players who aren’t on this list sneaking in?

TheHoopDoctors.com give you four players who will absolutely find themselves on this list once the lockout is lifted, a list that starts with the reigning Finals MVP.

What do you think the top 10 will look like after the lockout?

