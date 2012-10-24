The NBA Preseason Injuries That Matter Most

The return of the full 82-game schedule is less than a week away in the NBA, a reminder that teams have months recover from poor starts. There is time. There is breathing room, even if some teams and fanbases haven’t let out a breath of air since their star got hurt during training camp. Not all injuries should be worried about evenly, thouh. Dime breaks down which injuries should be cause for concern, and the others should be monitored closely but not induce hand-wringing.

“TROUBLESOME BUT MANAGEABLE”

Dirk Nowitzki, knee: Discussed at length here, but as crazy as it sounds, I think the Mavericks can get by. This injury certainly straddles the “be very concerned” and “manageable” categories, but it might work if Chris Kaman can stay healthy and Brandan Wright finds the confidence to play aggressively on offense, instead of a reactionary player who scores only when the opportunity if obvious. I’m encouraged by Nowitzki’s comments today, too, about the relative surprise the knee was after an offseason where nothing appeared wrong.

“There was a question of, ‘Why didn’t you do it in the summer?’ I think there was no indication that it needed to be done. I had no problem all summer. I had some trouble last year when the season started, but then I made it through the season great. I didn’t have any swelling again for the rest of the season, didn’t have any swelling over the summer. Even when I started working out, running, lifting, shooting in Germany, I didn’t have any swelling at all. I was actually thinking I’m getting through the season fine. So I had a little setback, and that’s why it had to be done.”

Daniel Gibson, concussion: Head injuries are so hard to gauge, even with baseline testing, that missing one preseason game could extend longer. If that’s vague, well, so is our understanding of a standard of knowing when to bring players back from concussion symptoms. He’s a valuable voice in that locker room and behind point guard Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Love, hand: Knuckle pushups may have trimmed the Timberwolves’ margin of error for making the playoffs to thinner than prosciutto, but Love will be OK upon returning in about six weeks. The good news is that he won’t require surgery on his shooting hand, but the bad news is that if you know anything about Love’s game, it’s that he spends a lot of time reaching for rebounds. How will his healed hand hold up when it’s being hit? So yes, kiss goodbye a playoff spot for Minnesota, but Love himself will be fine. He may even develop a left-handed shot out of it.

“DON’T SWEAT IT”

Grant Hill, right knee: A bone bruise will keep him out two weeks but it should be a small setback. He missed about three weeks last March and April to repair a torn meniscus in the same knee and was back in time to play the final three games of the regular season and would have been ready for playoffs. If he returned healthy after that at age 40, he’ll be fine now.

Austin Rivers, right ankle: According to the Times-Picayune, no structural damage was found after an MRI. “Day to day” is one of the most overused and ambiguous terms in all of sports, but Rivers’ comments about the injury (swelling has receded quickly) are reassuring he’ll be OK soon. Hornets fans and staff had every reason to sweat this injury at first blush when Rivers looked as if he’d been clipped by a bullet against Dallas. As with any guard, injuring an ankle raises the question when he will feel comfortable to make the kind of quick lateral cuts he was drafted for, but given the rest of the preseason off, he’ll be fine to start the season opener Oct. 31.

Kobe Bryant, right foot: Bryant himself has called his right foot “pretty sore,” “painful” and the injury itself a “freak accident,” the result of a trip over Thomas Robinson‘s foot Sunday night. What it shouldn’t be called is serious, a feeling that owes both to Bryant’s history of playing through injuries and his ruthless competitive nature. Not playing when he has the ability to even trudge up and down the floor is anathema to Bryant. Once he sits out preseason games tonight and Thursday, he will start the season opener at Staples Center Oct. 30 whether his foot has responded to swelling or not.