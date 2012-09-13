The NBA’s Top 10 Moves That Belong In A Video Game

For NBA fans, it’s that time of year again: The fall is here. There’s crisp fall air, it’s starting to get colder at night and we’ve all started to break out our wind breakers. You look out the window and see some of the leaves on the trees are starting to die. That’s when it hits you — training camp for your favorite team is right around the corner. It’s almost October, and that means that it’s almost time for the NBA 2K franchise to release another game. Along with the 2K release will be the release of NBA Live 13, a return by EA Sports after a two-year hiatus gamers have been looking forward to.

With these releases and excitement in mind, we’ve generated a list of the 10 best moves in basketball in real life that belong on a video game. These are moves that just leave you speechless — and opponents staggering.

*** *** ***

10. RAJON RONDO’S BALL FAKE

Rondo’s ball-fakes are one of the most deceiving moves on the floor. It’s something you would see on the local basketball court up the street from your house or maybe a recreation center, but the NBA? Rondo has taken this move and added various spins on it to make it his own. He fakes defenders out of their shoes and creates open lanes for passes or easy points. This is easily one of the craziest, yet simplest, moves in the game today.