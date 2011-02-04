If something like this was happening in New York City or Chicago all of America would be up in arms and the entire hunt squad would be out in full force. I am not sure how we did not notice these people completely vanish from our lives — I hope at least their families have.
These are not missing children or women; I am talking about the missing NBA superstars that have been kidnapped. The thing that makes this even crazier is that it is being done in broad daylight and on national TV! These players need to create a club, join a support group, create a Facebook Page and band together to get their freedom. Or at the very least all join the NBA’s All-Mandela Team.
Through three long months of this NBA season, a select few players have had a longer year than others sitting on the bench watching rather than contributing. In most cases, these players are better than who is playing ahead of them. In other cases, they are more talented than the team they represent, as the win total for their squad is no representation of their efforts. All-Stars can play on bad teams, and good, young players have become great while reviving the team they play for. But come on, some organizations have zero plans of winning and simply harbor these players as hostages with contracts.
I’m not sure how we can save these players, but at least we can recognize them. As the All-Star starters and reserves have now been named, it is time to release the NBA’s All-Mandela Team:
Point Guard: Steve Nash (Phoenix)
Steve Nash may be the most professional and classy guy in the NBA – and will not create a Carmelo Anthony situation – but he has every right to. Nash has managed to take one of the worst collections of talent to almost a .500 record all season long. Take a look, this team is “Cleveland-bad” without Nash. Nash scores or creates 26.7 percent of the Suns’ points and does so with the defensive solely focused on stopping him. Not to mention that at the age of 36, Nash is shooting an historic all-around percentage.
Shooting Guard: O.J. Mayo (Memphis)
By now we have all heard about O.J. Mayo’s off-court issues: fight on a plane with Tony Allen, then testing positive for DHEA resulting in a 10-game suspension. That is the negative. The positive is that Mayo is still one of the best young shooting guards in the NBA and can be an impact player (or missing piece) for a championship contender. Instead, Mayo has been buried behind Allen, Sam Young and Xavier Henry all season.
Small Forward: Tayshaun Prince (Detroit)
Seven years ago, Tayshaun Prince was the glue guy on an unbeatable championship team. Then he became a key piece in the rebuilding process. Now he is almost irrelevant. The Pistons did a great job drafting and signing players that play their best players’ positions. Owing to this log-jam, they are a repeat Lottery team with rotation issues. Prince is the definition of a “team-first” player – he sacrifices anything needed to get the win. Whether it is defense, rebounding, spot-up shooting or general leadership, Prince is a guy who can be placed onto any team’s roster without hurting chemistry.
Power Forward: Kevin Love (Minnesota)
If you like double-doubles out of the power forward position, take your pick of 20-20 or 30-30 and Kevin Love can do it. If someone asked you who is having a better season statistically between Love and Blake Griffin, you might immediately think Blake. But outside of highlight dunks, near fights with veterans and SportsCenter Top 10 moments, Love is statistically having the superior season. He will not blow you away athletically, but his talents are being wasted in a historical way in Minnesota.
Center: Anderson Varejao (Cleveland)
There are not many good things to say about the Cavaliers this season, but they do have one of the best energy guys in the NBA in Anderson Varejao. Maybe it was a good thing he went down with a potential season-ending injury, which saved him the embarrassment that is this season. After getting off to a good start averaging career highs in points (9.1), rebounds (9.7) and blocks (1.2), the Cavs big went down and the team has yet to win. Not saying they would be winning with him either.
The Bench
Richard Hamilton (Detroit)
Antawn Jamison (Cleveland)
Grant Hill (Phoenix)
Carl Landry (Sacramento)
Kyle Lowry (Houston)
What do you think? Who should be freed?
Follow Kristofer on Twitter at @NBADraftInsider.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I know where Richard Hamilton has been. He’s been out with the “flu”… 11 straight games and counting. Hahaha
Does anyone else believe the DHEA and the plane incident are related?
Varejao, Tayshaun and Rip should all be treded this season.. They deserve to be on good teams. Even the curly flopmeister
free kevin love! he is a beast and shoulda made the ASG blake is a rookie with worse statistics and he made it.wheres the logic in that?i know love is on a bad team but when KG was on the T wolves he made it every year.LBJ didnt even make it his rookie year but blake does what a joke!how in the world can someone averaging 22ppg 15.5 rpg not be an all star… those are MVP type #s!
all-mandela team? really? terrible
Hey KRISTOFER HABBAS, fuck you and Dime for comparing players doing what they love and getting paid millions in the process to a man who was in jail for 27 years.
FUCK this ignorant crap.
I heard OJ Mayo mite be going to the Lakers for their 5 million dollar trade exception. Probably to good to be true. But it would be awesome to see him in purple and gold.
Also i thought Prince to the Lakers mite be a good deal for Artest and someone else like Brown or draft picks. But then again also to good to be true
Oh and Dime watch out for Vince. you seemed to have offended him
I can see the lighter side in most things but comparing NBA players on their team bench to Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned for fighting racism, is tasteless on most days. But whilst the Nobel Peace Prize winner is on his death bed?
All-Mandela Team??? Really, Dime. First of all, that’s disrespectful as shit, considering that Nelson Mandela, in fact was just released from the hospital and has been in questionable health. So you guys decide to use this dumb ass headline to talk about basketball players not getting any burn? REALLY?!?!?!? Get the fuck outta here. This is a sad reminder that Dime is really run by a BUNCH of white people who basically act down with black culture so they can make a profit, but show know type of true regard or respect.. Blatant disrespect and you need to be called out on your fraudulent actions. (not to mention it’s Black History Month and you want to name a mediocre article after a man who suffered in prison for nearly 3 decades??? “Life can be sometimes ridiculous!!”)
All Mandela Team? If this was ESPN the writer would be fired.
WTF is this all about? I usually don’t trip about things like this, but yeh its pretty disrespectful. and yes the article wasnt very intresting either. Yall mos def miss me on this one.
im surprised, yet happy that a lot of people agree with me, thats not only just a terrible reference because his situation was nothing remotely like what he’s getting at basketball-wise. but all in all pretty disrespectful. but freedom of speech is what it is, you are free to sound like an idiot and im free to interpret it as such. good ol america.
Not going to lie, poor taste.
I see where you’re going (making light of a tragic situation) but there is a time and a place for everything. And I don’t think it’s time to try and make light of Nelson’s struggles nor is Dime’s blog the medium through which that topic should be broached.
like most mentioned above me, wtf you were thinking? mandela was rotting in SAR prisons for his political ideas and colour of his skin and you dare to use his name for team that has oj mayo on it? while mandela is on his death bed? damn…
This title is offensive.
Really, I don’t understand why you all feel offended by the title of the article. Ok, this may be a poor timing with mandela not in a very good shape… But relax this was just a joke! You may or may not like it but calling it a scandal seems a litte overreacted. The man has been freed 20 years ago just move on. I read and listen jokes about jews and nazis everyday and nobody seems shoked.
It’s unbelieveble how america remains so sensitive about black history…
“Dime is really run by a BUNCH of white people who basically act down with black culture so they can make a profit” : LOL this is both stupid and racist
This is probably the worst thing I’ve seen on a sports website. Kristofer Habbas, your lack of empathy is equalled only by your ignorance. And shame on you, Dime editors, for allowing this to be published. Disgusting.