The NBA’s Most Disappointing MVP Encores

Not everyone gets to take a bow like they want to after winning the NBA MVP. We’ve seen it by now, that some MVPs portend a superstar future (Jordan in 1987-88) or one that won’t ever reach higher (Allen Iverson in 2000-01).

Those evaluations, though, rarely come so quickly as the next season. This isn’t a knock against Derrick Rose of Chicago, who had such an incredible second season last year that he took home the Bulls’ first MVP since Jordan. Even if you’re a hardened Eastern Conference fan, you had to at least begrudgingly give him his due after getting 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

But whether it’s his ankle or groin’s fault for being injured this season, it still adds up that it’s been a disappointing encore after his MVP. He’s not alone, though. Not everyone can take their game even higher after winning an MVP â€” after all only 10 player have repeated â€” but these count as the most disappointing season afters.

*** *** ***

Derrick Rose in 2011-12:

While Rose is still one of the most feared players, the problem is his team is still one of the best teams â€” without him. In the 23 games he’s missed Chicago is 16-7 entering tonight’s game with Miami. So with the Bulls having the East’s best record this season, doesn’t that have to devalue his influence?

For the record, John Lucas and C.J. Watson are good players, but they are not Rose. The Bulls with Rose are a championship favorite with him because of his offensive genius in the lane. Tom Thibodeau‘s defense carries the Bulls without him.

That’s the argument with Rose because his statistics haven’t barely flinched. He’s averaging 23 points, 7.9 assists, 3.5 boards and 3.1 turnovers (he had 3.5 per game as an MVP), while shooting just a hair worse from the field. So in a way, nothing’s changed. He’s still playing excellent. Trouble is, his team plays the same, even when he’s not there.