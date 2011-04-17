The NBA’s Stars Give The League What They Want; Derrick Rose Is Running Things

They say superstars get you wins in the playoffs. On the first day of the second season, after watching Derrick Rose, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard and LeBron James, we agree. Sometimes basketball comes down to who’s playing better together, who has better chemistry, who’s moving the ball and making the extra pass and who’s playing more defense. And then other times, it just comes down to the beast. Whichever team has the bigger beast will win. In Chicago, Rose was so good, he had people conjuring up images of another former Bull who always seemed to close out l in the playoffs … The guy is just thirsty for attention, huh? We feel like he’s completely taken over Smack during the past month. Rose said postgame that he will do anything for a win. No matter what it is, if it’s going to help Chicago win, he’s down. Last night in the Bulls’ amazing come-from-behind 104-99 “W” in the opener of their series with Indiana, Rose was the story again as he made the most free throws in a playoff game in nearly a decade and scored 39 points. He also got the assist on the biggest shot of the night, a wing three from Kyle Korver, to cap a 16-1 game-ending run by Chicago. Korver actually has more threes this year in the fourth quarter and overtime than anyone in the League. In the second half, it was all about will. Rose wanted it more than anyone else. Down eight in the third quarter, Rose was putting his team on his back as color commentator Dan Shulman just asked “How does he do that? How does he even see a space and get himself through when it doesn’t look like that space is even there?” … This is one of the best end-to-end sequences we’ve seen in a long time … Give Danny Granger some credit. Dude publicly asked for the Bulls and was backing it up. He scored 16 in the second half alone (24 for the game) and nearly won it by himself. Tyler Hansbrough (22 points) wasn’t bad either. He caught a Kurt Thomas elbow to the head in the third and had to be helped off the court and back to the locker room (nearly collasped in the hallway because he was out of it). When he came back with five to go in the fourth, he hit a jumper and a three-point play, yet all that did was give Rose a bit more of a challenge … Keep reading to see how Dirk Nowitzki defined himself and whether or not Dwight Howard can beat Atlanta by himself …

