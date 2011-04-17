The NBA’s Stars Give The League What They Want; Derrick Rose Is Running Things

They say superstars get you wins in the playoffs. On the first day of the second season, after watching Derrick Rose, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard and LeBron James, we agree. Sometimes basketball comes down to who’s playing better together, who has better chemistry, who’s moving the ball and making the extra pass and who’s playing more defense. And then other times, it just comes down to the beast. Whichever team has the bigger beast will win. In Chicago, Rose was so good, he had people conjuring up images of another former Bull who always seemed to close out l in the playoffs … The guy is just thirsty for attention, huh? We feel like he’s completely taken over Smack during the past month. Rose said postgame that he will do anything for a win. No matter what it is, if it’s going to help Chicago win, he’s down. Last night in the Bulls’ amazing come-from-behind 104-99 “W” in the opener of their series with Indiana, Rose was the story again as he made the most free throws in a playoff game in nearly a decade and scored 39 points. He also got the assist on the biggest shot of the night, a wing three from Kyle Korver, to cap a 16-1 game-ending run by Chicago. Korver actually has more threes this year in the fourth quarter and overtime than anyone in the League. In the second half, it was all about will. Rose wanted it more than anyone else. Down eight in the third quarter, Rose was putting his team on his back as color commentator Dan Shulman just asked “How does he do that? How does he even see a space and get himself through when it doesn’t look like that space is even there?” … This is one of the best end-to-end sequences we’ve seen in a long time … Give Danny Granger some credit. Dude publicly asked for the Bulls and was backing it up. He scored 16 in the second half alone (24 for the game) and nearly won it by himself. Tyler Hansbrough (22 points) wasn’t bad either. He caught a Kurt Thomas elbow to the head in the third and had to be helped off the court and back to the locker room (nearly collasped in the hallway because he was out of it). When he came back with five to go in the fourth, he hit a jumper and a three-point play, yet all that did was give Rose a bit more of a challenge … Keep reading to see how Dirk Nowitzki defined himself and whether or not Dwight Howard can beat Atlanta by himself …
“…no one else in white and blue stepped up enough to really make it interesting…”
except Jameer Nelson who had a record 20 points in a quarter. Does DIME even watch these games or just read the stat sheets on NBA.com?
…can someone ANYONE please PLEASE stop Chris Bosh from screaming and making those F**KING ugly a$$ faces after he makes a basket!!!!! D@mn that %hit gives me nightmares…
i knew Boozer had no D, but daaamn, i didnt know he didn’t have it like that
he made psycho T look like larry f’n legend out there
Man, I was worried there for a second
And finally, we can all agree that Rose is MVP, hands down
Much love to psycho T,granger and collison. They saw most people write them off and came up with a huge collective F.U. Only problem.they brought it for exactly 43 minutes.The last 5 minutes was a collection of misses from joints they’d made the whole game long,weird turnovers and ..well..there’s only so much you can give derrick rose.tyler was money from damn near the same spot the whole game lol. Boozer was an unbelievable non-factor.
Nothing much to say about the Miami game.After the first half it’s like they finally realized ‘u know ,we are a way better than philly..’ and promptly pulverized them.
Missed the last two games but I’m betting QQ’s not a happy camper today.Dirk getting it in I see.
LOL. All it took was Game Number 1 for the Bulls to appreciate being top seed. Any of the other playoff teams and they might have been fucked…
And Boozer, damn. He gave his team as much veteran poise as James Posey did for the Pacers.
Tyler ‘Psycho T’ Hansbrough vs Kurt ‘Crazy Eyes’ Thomas. 1st round TKO…
So we’re basically Wade’s Heat the past two seasons and Kobe’s Lakers circa Kwame Brown right now: A brilliant player running with a bunch of fucking scrubs who can’t contribute anything (except Nelson).
That was so frustrating to watch. I know everyone has given up on our squad, but I always knew my team as the one who silences the doubters. The team I saw on that game 1 is the type of team that gives the doubters all the ammo for all the wrong reasons.
That game made me puke.
I’m a fan. But I aint a blind, and I’m not an apologist. Players other than Dwight and Meer should all fucking step their game up, or this series will be over real quick.
Speaking of Dwight, with all the frustration Magic fans are feeling right , watching him play is a thing of beauty that will FINALLY shut all fucking doubters up. No post game? Isn’t reliable when the team needs a score?
Seeing Dwight silence all shitheads is the only consolation for a Magic fan like me right now.
I didn’t watch the game, but from the boxscore it seems Nelson (27pts) did help Howard … just noone else got above 6.
if rose was as inclined to score as say an iverson he could theoretically average 35points per. best clutch performer in the game this year. if the bulls are within striking distance going into the final 6 mins they win the game…
J-Rich: 4-1-1, 2-8 fgs 0-4 3pt. Hedo: 6-4-5 2-9 fgs 1-4 3pt. As if Wince and Ray Lews never left.
Dwight and Orlando looking like Hakeem and the ’95 Rockets (1st player since The Dream to put up 45 & 15 in a loss). And not just in stats.
Kenny Smith – Jameer
Pete Chilcutt – Ryan Anderson
Sam Cassell/Mad Max in one – Arenas
Scott Brooks – Duhon
Mario Elie – Redick
Zan Tabak – Earl Clark
Carl Herrara/Caldwell/Jones – Malik Allen
All Howard needs now is a Horry (looking at you, Hedo) and a Drexler (J-Rich is playing closer to Tracy Murray than Clyde right now).
***with apologies to Rockets fans, just in case hehehe
*** As if Wince and Ray Lews never left. Same old “shitheads” hahaha
go bulls
Yeah Rose is the MVP. So what… The Bulls won’t win anything without another scorer. The reason they won last night was because of the refs. If you breathed on Rose there was a whistle. He got a lot of B.S. calls. The NBA is getting ridiculous. While I respect his ability and talent at least someone besides Hansborough or Foster should’ve put Rose on his backside… Hibbert is one of the softest centers I’ve ever seen. A 7 footer sliding over to graze Rose instead of knocking him on his ass and Rose getting a 3pt. play. What a joke these kids are. However, I think a regular season MVP means nothing. If you can hold out until the finals, thats when I would name mine. If the Bulls don’t make it but lets say for arguments sake the Magic do. How can Howard not be the MVP? Or even in Miami (although I know people hate him)how can Lebron not be by the numbers. Yes he has Wade but thats pretty much it. Bosh doesn’t come thru on a regular or consistent basis. Plus they have to play all the minutes because of no bench players and a coach who can’t seem to stick with a lineup and play players that possibly could help. While I wouldn’t argue with Rose, if they lose in the 2nd round and Howard or Lebron get to the finals with the Bulls having the best team and record on paper then I could see one of the other 2 winning and not have a problem with it…
D rose is legit. As far as the mavs go, dirk got bailed out on every drive in the 4th. Portland didn’t get any calls down the stretch. Look at free throw stats. We’ve seen this before from NBA refs making the game even out for the home squad.
@ EN FUEGO
Dude I wouldnt compare anybody on the Magic team to anybody on that Rockets dynasty except Dwight to Hakeem, which i think Hakeem could still do Dwight now which is sad…lol. Also u down Vince and Rashard who has more all stars combined than anyone on this magic team, wtf? Them two sure didnt have a problem help sweeping this even worser Hawks team last year…Shit was so sad them games were done in the 2nd qtr, and as I remeber Vince was givin every guard/forward on that team the business last year from JJ, Smith, Williams, hell even ate Evans ass up for breakfast. Orlando might wanna go knock on VC’s door or sumthin, cuz they are pitiful…they got rid of size and shooting, they hit the panic button to fast before the trade deadline, they were already like 15 games over .500, so what they had a losing streak early in the season..all the top teams did at one point…Straignt Dumbasses..that Game yesterday justifies my point enough. Hope Dwight does the same thing Shaq did to Orlando when he foung out that organization just simply doesnt know what it takes to get it done.
Rose will win the MVP. Last nite’s performance cemented that. Wow the Blazers choked hard on the Mavs. The last 4 possessions looked just as bad as the Butler Uconn championship game. Wade is our closer, no offense Lebron but I want it in Wade’s hands at the end of games. Someone remind the Magic players except Dwight that the playoffs started yesterday.
I really thought the Hawks were gonna get embarrassed again. Looks like i was wrong and I am happy to be.
I think someone kidnapped Joe Johnson and put a legit NBA All-Star in his place. He hasn’t played this well in the Playoffs since the Boston series in ’08 and NEVER looked this good on the road.
I really wish they didn’t just get my hopes up only to crush them with 4 straight losses.
@TRUTHHURTZ216 you hit the nail on the head. How dare the refs call a foul when a player gets clotheslined in mid-air? That’s not what they get paid to do! Those refs were in Thibodeau’s pocket all game long!
And did Danny Granger really compare Derrick Rose to a crazy stalker ex-girlfriend?
i’m convinced dime doesn’t watch every NBA
Okay, man. So the Rockets’ comparison was a bit far. But saying the Magic missing Vince and Rashard is bullshit. So what if they are miss their ‘all-star’ accolades?
Hedo and Richardson got more fight n heart than those overpaid pussies (Vc & Lewis). Hedo made it to the finals the last time he was in Orlando and Richardson was a major part in trumping the Mavs when they were no. 1 a while back.
and oh, like the Rockets did in ’95… they hit the panic button as well, trading Thorpe for Drexler and they ended up number 4. And look where it got them…….
i’m convinced dime doesn’t watch every NBA game it comments upon. Dirk just turned in one of the more epic 4th quarter performances I’ve seen, taking a poor Mavs team on his back. Off the top of my head he scored 18 in the quarter on something like 9 from 9, or 11 from 11, free throws. The Mavs were dead in the water that game..
***So what if they are MISSING
^ Rose is great, but dude gets more weak foul calls than kobe
You gotta feel bad for Dwight. Has one of the most dominant games of his career and is completely let down by his teams inability to hit shots and their weak perimeter D. Then to top it all off, Rose has a sick, but not as sick, game and everyones sayin thats why he’s MVP.
Now we have people bitching and moaning about foul calls for Rose when earlier in the season the hollingers of the world stated that he didn’t draw enough contact for fouls. He beat every pacer they put in front of him and earned those trips to the line. It’s the second time he’s shot 21 free throws against the pacer so its their defensive scheme that needs to change. Note to the NBA, you cannot use a point guard to defend Rose.
It’s only one game but I agree with most of you that everyone not named Dwight (and Jameer, on a lesser extent) folded like they’re college player on their first NCAA tourney.
But bout the trade… I always say that it’s an experiment (which I favored) because it’s a trade that HAS to be made. It’s the last straw. We aint going anywhere with VC and Shard, everyone needs something to re-energize them, a trade absolutely HAS to be made. So I aint complaining.
It’s like the Mike Brown firing. You know you aint going anywhere with him as your coach, the fanbase is anxious for a change, something HAS to be made. You wouldn’t say that Byron did a great job with the Cavs right? But everyone will tell you, firing Brown is something that has to be made, or the franchise will stay in a standstill, paralyzing everything.
PS: The Rockets were the 6th seed in 95, not the 4th. Which makes their championship that much more amazing.
@ “I really wish they didn’t just get my hopes up only to crush them with 4 straight losses.”
You might be the worst fan ever. Your squad just went on the road and withstood a damn-near 50-20 night from Dwight and a 20 pt quarter from Jameer from a Magic squad that CRUSHED them..and that’s your post?
Weak…
Today is legit Christmas.
Lakers-Hornets
Celts-Knicks
Thunder-Nuggets
Ain’t leavin the couch LOL
Damn nice playoff basketball yesterday. Tough to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, with 4 back-to-back games.
Rose deserves MVP. D. Howard a pretty close second. Dirk third. (Take LeBron away from this Heat team, and You still have a playoff team from last year that has added Bosh. Miami would be almost as good, believe it or not, and Wade would have stepped up and been a close MVP. LeBron is mainly a flashy stat stuffer. Howard is going to end up like Shaq–dominating the league every year, but generally not nailing MVP (except eventually, he may get one).)
This Hawks fan loved that win. (I’m hoping Larry Drew is an evil genious who sandbagged the regular season and will now unleash a nice team, rather than the last 2-year philosophy of kick ass in regular season and then take it up the ass in post-season).
Guy for Orlando with talent who needs to step up is Jason Richardson–he will be key for Orlando and has to do a lot more for Orlando. (The rest of that cast (besides D.Ho. and Jameer) is really simply not all that.)
@QQ — “It’s the last straw. We aint going anywhere with VC and Shard, everyone needs something to re-energize them, a trade absolutely HAS to be made.”
WTF are you talking about? You went to the 09 Finals with Lewis, and the ’10 conference finals with VC and Lewis. So when you lose in the 1st or 2nd round this year, that will be an upgrade?
Yes, but is Rashard playing to that level when we were in the Finals?
VC and Shard where there when we reached the conf Finals… Then the conference finals happened. Yall know what happened there.
That’s like saying Shaq was the Lakers’ Finals MVP 3 times, but why did they still chose Kobe?
Because 1 year, 2 years ago ain’t shit.
You’ll look at the situation now, you assess that it’s either you meddle in mediocrity and irk your fanbase OR you do something to prove that you’re dedicated to keep the franchise moving.
I never said it was THE right move. IMO, it is, but it can go either way. People keep talking shit after the trade, we had a winning streak, people stop talking = good thing. Game 1, the other Magic players acted like they didn’t know anything bout playing basketball, Atlanta’s diverse attack destroyed us = bad thing. It can go EITHER WAY.
But that’s not the point. The point is, at that time, something has to be ABSOLUTELY made. And that’s what management did.
Another example of my point would be the Knicks getting Carmelo.
I always hated the fools who keep saying that Melo would make the Knicks instant winners (dude’s a bitch), but I NEVER understand the hate Knicks management get for allegedly hitting the panic button by trading everyone on their team.
As a GM, you always keep the franchise moving. You show you fans you’ll do anything to craft the best team possible.
Cats say ‘But they should have waited for the offseason to sign Melo’. Waited? YOU NEVER FUCKING KNOW. GM’s who wait are those GM’s who are unsuccessful.
What if VC becomes injured before we had a chance to trade him? What if Lewis’ play becomes ever more awful as the season goes, where no team would want him anymore?
Being a GM is a different kind of politics. You wait, you lose. You keep things moving, you thrive.
Z-Bo goes HAM on the Spurs for 25-and-14 in an upset win. Man, I’m torn over this Spurs/Grizzlies series. Probably my two favorite players in the League going up against each other: On one hand I want Z-Bo to experience some playoff success after playing on so many bad teams in his career. On the other hand, Duncan is running out of years to get another ring.
AB: Your two favorite players in the League doesn’t include Lebron?
^^ Haha QQ.
Otis Smith has absolutely destroyed the roster around Howard. Arenas for Lewis is beyond a disaster, but at least Smith gets to hang out with his best bud Gilbert
Spurs have no chance without Manu, and when is Pop going to wake up and stop playing Bonner. I’ve been scratching my head for 3 years now wondering why this guy gets 20 minutes a night. NEWS FLASH, their is no such thing as a championship contender that lets guys like Bonner be part of a rotation. Play Splinter
@ TRUTHHURTZ216: “I think a regular season MVP means nothing. If you can hold out until the finals, thats when I would name mine. If the Bulls don’t make it but lets say for arguments sake the Magic do. How can Howard not be the MVP?”
I’ve hear this argument before… There’s a Regular season MVP and a Finals MVP. To resolve your issue, the league should have a Playoff MVP.
How could you NOT differentiate between regular season and post-season. Everyone considers them separate entities. If they wait and include playoff performance to determine the MVP, then to be fair and keep the process consistent, they’ll have to do the same for Defensive Player, 6th-man, Rookie of the Year, All-nba teams, all-defensive teams, etc… And that makes no sense.