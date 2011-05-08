The New Memphis Beat; Rajon Rondo Might Be An Alien

Z-Booooooooooooo. If you wanted to watch the story of Zach Randolph, just check out the tape of the Grizzlies come-from-behind 101-93 overtime win over Oklahoma City. He wrapped his entire basketball career up in one 53-minute autobiography, being selfish and disruptive early before redeeming himself late in ways no one thought possible. Oklahoma City led by 16 points in the third quarter and were on their way to a series lead. But Kevin Durant (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (23 points, 12 assists) started filming Episode VII of Star Wars and slowly let the Grizz inch closer and closer. Then in overtime, Memphis pushed the Thunder all over the court, ending the extra frame without any more drama … Randolph (21 points, 21 rebounds) was relatively quiet for the game’s first three quarters, but exploded down the stretch, controlling the interior. Before that, there was a major flashback in the first quarter: Randolph coming off the court and throwing a mini temper tantrum. Then, he got into it with KD in the second quarter. A frustrated Z-Bo is never a good thing. The old Blazer came out in him, and it made Memphis finally look like the eighth seed that they are. Randolph was so out of it that Lionel Hollins actually put in Hamed Haddadi. That wasn’t even the surprising part. Haddadi went in there and didn’t completely suck. He blocked shots, he made free throws; we thought we were watching a real-life, viable NBA player. He was a key cog in a bench mob that kept it close during the first half. O.J. Mayo (18 points) was fantastic (all game) and Shane Battier was solid … Speaking of Shane, he got stuck in an elevator for half an hour on Friday. If there was anyone who wouldn’t mind, it would be him. What else was Battier gonna do on a Friday night? Study algebra tables with Daryl Morey? … He’s been getting criticism recently, yet it’s not so much the amount of shots with Westbrook, but the timing. He’s the anti-Stockton, pulling up constantly, shooting with 18 seconds left on the shot clock, playing hero ball down the stretch. In the final five minutes, we were sure somebody on OKC was going to step in and say something. In the fourth quarter of these playoffs, Durant is averaging 10.6 points on 61-percent shooting and yet he hardly ever touched the ball. The Thunder weren’t even running sets. Case in point, with Memphis closing on them late, Westbrook first threw it away and then took a terrible pull-up J without passing once. Then after a Mike Conley (18 points) trey made it a three-point game, Westbrook came back and hit a pull-up. Immediately after, he missed another crazy layup before racing back downcourt to get a steal. We might as well start calling him Hell Hath No Fury. You live with the bad songs because the other tracks are just so damn good. But when a website (hoopdata.com) has created a stat just for you that basically tracks how out of control you are, you know it’s time to relax. When he finally did get it to Durant, the timing was off. KD had lost his rhythm (2-for-10 to end the game). On their final possession of the game, tied at 86, the Thunder didn’t throw it to Durant until it was nearly too late and he had to fire up a fading jumper that wasn’t close. This whole late-game vibe is freaking us out. It’s like watching Casino over and over. Ace doesn’t want to rock the boat, and here comes Nicky running his mouth, firing his gun, causing scenes. We still believe it’s all growing pains, but damn the Thunder are too good to lose like this … Penny Hardaway was in the house, apparently wearing Lil’ Penny’s shirt … Ways to tell a team is a small market not used to winning: the fan towels for the first home game arrive late. We can make fun of Memphis, but at least they know basketball. Unlike some other markets, the fans actually know to scream “MVP” for only one guy, and computer graphics don’t need to tell them when it’s time to cheer … They don’t teach flopping at Pitt, but they did help Sam Young learn to do this … Continue reading: Rajon Rondo is the greatest one-armed basketball player ever …
Zbo is a beast!!! And shout out to pac man for destroying mosely
rondo over westbrook
Rondo doesnt do push out with one arm. He pushes the world down with one arm.
I cant put word and what Rondo did…… You could see the freakin’ elbow bend the wrong way! No words…
You know what else cant be put into words? Russel Westbrook.
3 times in the last 5mins of the fourth he doesnt pass the ball an entire possesion and misses a shot. 3 times, atleast. 3 times your PG, playing next to the scoring champ who btw is shooting above 60%, doesnt make 1 pass. Not one. He even waved Durant off!
Until he proves me wrong im calling him Marbury.
*Rondo doesnt do push UPS with one arm.
Damn my english lol.
Z-Bo doin his thing, way to come back Grizz! Sam Young’s dunk was like Saigon’s track “Greatest Story Never Told’ = sick.
On ya Celtics for makin it a series now.
yew.
Cmon Mavs sweep the Lakers n do it for all us Laker haters.
westbrook is trying too hard, he needs to get back to reality that he is best playing second fiddle to KD..he’s the reason they are down in the series, KD has been doing his thing and the same cannot be said about westbrook..if they go down, sam presti needs to think how best they can compliment KD, even it will mean shipping westbrook out of OKC..
memphis has figured out that it will dare westbrook to take a tough shot every time down the court and brooks and westbrook are both to inexperienced (not enough bball IQ) to make changes.
lionel hollins is the real coach of the yr. he’s got an actual offense that has structure and works, not to mention being able to balance his starting unit with firepower, defense, and versatility off the bench. and, he’s doing it against top level competition which imo holds more weight than simply beating up on bad teams during the regular season.
Mayo and Allen locked up Durant and Westbrook in 4th/OT. I expect Allen to lock up Durant, but Mayo shutting Westbrook down was a total surprise
And they doin all this without Rudy Gay… And I don’t want to hear any bullshit about “they a better team without Gay”.. Thats just not a fact! Big up to my boy Haddadi… Give the dude a chance to dance and he’ll show you he’s a legit player…
These damn Celtics and all their drama. The elbow, the wheelchair, the knee. HAHAHA
I’m beginning to think Wade is becoming a dirty player, he goes shoulder first going into screens and how he pulls other players when he falls down. Or maybe it’s just his hatred of the Celtics that’s bringing it out.
And for those who actually paid for pay-per-view Pacman-Sugar Shane, way to waste your money. HAHAHA
Pacquiao should have done it one-armed like Rondo…
@drew, totally agree, watching memphis and the west side of the bracket is a different world than watching the east, from execution to intensity, the west is like gladiator type intensity and the east is like dodgeball. ‘westburys’ actions are deplorable but brooks cant seem to control him.. oj mayo had some next swagger goin on, PEDs? either way, he was the differ yesterday IMO..
Miamis starting unit is so bad.. they literally have 4.5 contributors in wade, james, chalmers and anthony with jones being the .5.. CHRIS BOSH, seriously WTF are you doing, mike bibby needs to retire along with ziggy..
no haslem or an effective miller is gonna hurt them sooner rather than later, miller doesn’t even shoot the ball and hes the shooter???
lame fight sugar shane
bosh was pathetic
Is it just me or do the OKC Thunder play more efficient with either Maynor out there running point and Harden at the 2 or Maynor at point and Westbrook at the 2? I guess what I’m trying to say is OKC should put Maynor in more…
Chris Bosh…not much to say about him. Can a guy start to have a successful career then suddenly turn into a bust? How is JOEL ANTHONY out playing him? He was even having problems holding on to uncontested defensive rebounds. When Dime had that “who better, amare vs bosh” I was alllll about Bosh being better, but that fucker done made me eat my words, Miami would be 10x better with Stat right now.
I really can’t stand watching boston play, those guys are the biggest sacks of douche ever in history. PP is particularly agonizing to watch, check out how he does his Hulk Hogan flex combined with whiney face on nearly every play, even plays he had nothing to do with. When Rondo got injured, check out him doing the triple spaz flex outside the huddle, he was having a flexiseizure or something.
Speaking of Rondo’s injury, the guy was being dirty trying to pull Wade on top of him, and he got injured. Douchebaggary was rewarded. Even Ray Allen jumped on the douchebag train by getting pissed at Wade when he’s trying to run around, barely getting bumped and trying to pull Wade down on him.
Miami completely fucked up, if a guy on the other team is injured so that he can’t even use his left arm, fucking ATTACK HIM! Pressure him while he’s slowing hobbling the ball up the court, play him hard and make him a liability…I’m not even saying try to reinjure the guy or play dirty, but you can’t let someone fucking punk ya like that and let them dictate their own pace.
A great example of why Rondo isn’t an elite point guard came at the end of the second quarter. Miami didn’t even cover him, and he stood there confused and completely unwilling to put up a shot from the free throw line with no one closer than 10ft to him. He was open there for over 10 seconds, and maybe even peed himself a little bit, before throwing the ball into the crowd. The only other guy in the nba who that would go down like that for is Joakim Noah (who should NEVER be passed the ball on offense outside of 3ft from the rim).
Man, Haddadi doesn’t suck, at all! I’ve seen him playing overseas…I know that’s not NBA relevant, but fundamentals and IQ are international. Not saying he is an All-Star or whatsoever, but he can provide Memphis some good minutes, believe me…
Cheap fucking play by Wade to pull Rondo to the ground after Rondo knocked the ball lose.
I’m not a Celtics fan, but I’ll admit, they’re a quality side and they play the right way – Rondo in particular. I’m praying they can find a way to finish the Heat’s season. I can’t stand those goddamn posers any more.
@ control, ur way off pal. Wade was the dirty motherfucker in that play. Look at him pull down Rondo by the right arm, after the ball got knocked loose.
I think people the word ‘dirty’ is used too often in the playoffs because we are used to soft, un-inspired play during the long and often tedious regular season.
These guys are not trying to hurt one another; that classifies as dirty play. They understand each possession’s value and how hard they have to fight since nothing is guaranteed at this stage.
To say someone is a dirty motherfucker is to say Wade went in with the intention of severely injuring Rondo, which I don’t believe was the case.
Two teams can hate each other, hate other players/coaches on the opposing team, but to say that players are dirty when they are only out there busting their ass is a little ridiculous…
The whole thing was initiated by Rondo. Then he lost his balance and tangled himself up in Wade, who then pulled Rondo around. Rondo did that so Wade wouldn’t blow by him, cause he missed the steal. Rondo has a rep for doing this shit, like Hindrich in scorers table, etc. I’m glad this time he paid for it.
Almost all the celts do that shit, how many times they get caught up bear huggin Wade or James, or pulling on Jerseys?
@darkdefender, rondo pulled wade by the waist first actually, wade lost his footing (because of rondo) and he tried to brace his fall by grabbing rondo. Dirty? I think not. Sucks to see an injury like that, but nothing dirty about the play and i’m sure he didn’t intentionally dislocate rondo’s elbow. Minus the injury, this is absolutely a non-issue
pacmannnnnnnnnnnn
pacmannnnnnnnnnnn!!!
that rondo kid has some cajones to play through an injury like that. im just not sure if it was smart though. that should swell up and disable him for game 4 right?
or since these are multimillion dollar pro athletes, some sort of ‘technique’ that involves a syringe should take care of it and let him play for the rest of the playoffs
First of all, gotta holler at Pacman.
Ain’t nobody gotta talk shit bout that guy. Even you Floyd apologists. Pacman reduced Sugar Shane to a defensive stiff waiting for his 6 million dollar check.
The last fight versus Mayweather, Mosley didn’t look that scared.
So pleade Floyd fans, stop the bullshit. Yall know Manny’s gonna destroy Floyd.
Now bout basketball stuff:
1. I don’t care how many points, crossovers, dunks, etc Westbrook does, but I ain’t choosing any other point guard (except Derrick Rose, of course) other than Rajon Rondo to run my squad.
2. Best playoffs in years? Z-Bo being the most dangerous man in the NBA right now. Tell that to me before the season starts, and I’ll be laughing at your face. But now, it’s true. The Griz are for real. HOLLA.
when wade’s going down he likes to pull other guys down with him. in the first half he fell going to the basket and almost pulled paul pierce down by his jersey. hes not dirty hes just a bitch. its like how rip hamilton grows his finger nails long so he scratch people. just a bitch move.
Yeah, so about that whole Westbrook/Rondo article the other day, I am changing my mind. Westbrook over Rondo? What was I thinking?!! Rondo gets my nod now simply because he snapped his arm, played well, and then said “I can still play D with one arm”. Paul Pierce should be ashamed of himself for the wheelchair crap he pulled after seeing that.
Seriously OKC, you have a guy who just gets buckets, rather easily, on ANYONE in the world, from ANYWHERE on the court, and he doesn’t even sniff the ball…
@30:
‘Seriously OKC, you have a guy who just gets buckets, rather easily, on ANYONE in the world, from ANYWHERE on the court, and he doesn’t even sniff the ball…’
And that’s largely due to Westbrook’s doing.
Smack stated it perfectly: Hero ball.
Why the fuck would you play ‘hero ball’ when you have Kevin fucking Durant on your team?
As I said in the Rondo vs Westbrrok article, know your fucking role.
If Hadaddi played for the Heat, he’d be getting big time tick…
The Heat found out what to do with Rondo after he came back, too late in the game. Watch the last 3-4 minutes and the Heat started running every pick n roll on Rondo’s left arm. He flat out sucked getting around those screens. He showed heart, grit, determination, or whatever else you want to call it, but if he isn’t healthy he will be more of a liability than asset.
“He wrapped his entire basketball career up in one 53-minute autobiography, being selfish and disruptive early before redeeming himself late in ways no one thought possible.”
Haha, brilliant line. I only caught the highlights but want to see the whole game now. I remember how excited I was when Z-Bo came to NYC. A few years too late, he’s become the player we were all hoping for.
down 20+ at the half. Lakers have the Mavs right where they want them
AYE FUCK THESE N*GGAS MAN!!!!!
We got the boot on the Fakers THROAT but it aint over yet…
11 threes in the first half is a good start tho!
MAVS BITCH.
L.A. how yall feel right now??
Speak up!!!
Phil Jackson callin timeout after timeout…LETS GO!!!!!
#DALLAS
Lakers putting in a fight just like Sugar Shane… lol
motherfucking lakers are going out like punks. odom n bynum got no class
Lots of bitch-ass-ness from the Lakers today. What happened to Kobe’s will to win? I thought he could will his team to a win because he’s a WINNER?
@QQ — I don’t think we can make a Manny/Floyd judgment based on their Mosley fights. Floyd had Mosley looking like a crack addict in withdrawal.
Tomorrow’s smack is going to be the sweetest smack all season. Laker nuthuggers will either disappear, or be going through some crazy ass denial or wanting to blow the team up, or committing suicide, haha.
Peja ballin’ like its 1999
See ya Fakers!!
@control — But we shouldn’t hear any talk of Dwight Howard or Chris Paul going to LA, because Kobe won’t “take the easy way out” and agree to play with other superstars, right? Kobe will go to LA’s management and tell them NOT to trade for another superstar, because he wants to win “on his own” and not “ruin his legacy.”
@ Leroy Green
Still feel good. Why dudes post like life ends cuz my team lost in a series? We been blessed with 3 finals in 4 years. Every ride has its end. Can’t win every year.
I got no problem congratulatin the Mavs and their real fans……of course, that don’t extend to your no-class ass. It takes a clown to talk much smack during this Mavs dominated series.
Gonna be interestin goin forward to see who the haters gonna hate on now cuz we on vacation now. Watch the ratings now, kids.
Anyways, I hope the Mavs keep up the insane shooting right to the chip. I’d like to see Dirk and JKidd get their bling. I don’t know what Lamar and Bynum thinkin. U can’t let frustration take over like that. Go out classy n bring it next season.
Lakers, baby. See you next season!!!
You are absolutely right. Laker fans are worse than knick fans, but they’ll justify it for Kobe…LeBorn did it first, Kobe is just playing the by other’s rules. They’ll actually say that its Kobes “killer instict” that lets him adapt to the new age of “big 3s”…
@ control and burton – what the fuck r u 2 haters still blabbin about?
You clowns actually think Kobe’s the only one who asked his management to bring in help? You guys ever peep the roster before Pau got there? At least, thru the bullshit and whinin, he stayed. Stop bein played by the media. You think there aren’t 20 dudes on 20 teams with ZERO chance to win a chip goin to management right now, tryin to improve their chances. Ask yourself why Shaq bounces around from team to team, desperately chasin that chip, but you wanna shit on Kobe cuz he got Pau?
Take a day off, haters.
Kobe’s “LEGACY” is set in stone. He could retire today and shit wouldn’t change.
#2 ALL TIME behind only Mike. Hate all you want after the Mavs series like you hated after the finals loss blowout to Boston. Real Laker fans know where we are as a franchise, but good luck to your Raptors and Pacers in the future.
Weak posts, weak opinions, weak haterism.
Lakers lose cuz the Mavs shot the lights out and Pau never showed up and y’all shittin on Kobes legacy instead of proppin Dirk for bringin up his legscy?
That’s the true defintion of hate.
Weak all day…
I bet K Dizzle needs a new keyboard after that post.. LMFAO..
dude, chill. your bus is leaving.. you’ll be left for fishing… hahaha
Woah, I’m just playin, I think I should start giving out hugs or something
@KDizzle — I think you misread me. I’m not saying anything bad about Kobe, I’m talking about the comical idea created by media/fans that superstars like Kobe and Jordan win titles “on their own” and are supposedly too competitive to “pull a LeBron” and play with other superstars.
I got no problem congratulatin the Mavs and their real fans……of course, that don’t extend to your no-class ass. It takes a clown to talk much smack during this Mavs dominated series.
^^^^^6
LOL why u mad tho??
who got no clas?? me? Or odom and bynum?? lol
i’m the DEFINITION of a real fan homie. I been watchin this team since Sam Perkins was our best player. I been watchin since we had Kidd, Jim Jackson and Monsta Mashburn so STOP wit that fake shit. You dam right i’m rubbin it in cuz Lakers fans have talked shit NON STOP year after year after year! But its cool, go head and jump on that Bulls or Heat bandwagon wit the rest of the Flaker fans lol Its goin down in Dallas 2nite, thats all i know.
We didn’t just beat yall, we put yall boys to SHAME. Yall went out like some straight up HOE’S 2nite
now go sip on that wit ya hatin ass, i’m too busy celebratin lol
MAVS BITCH.
