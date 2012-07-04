Report: The New Orleans Hornets Will Match The Phoenix Suns’ Offer Sheet For Eric Gordon

#Austin Rivers
07.04.12 6 years ago

Eric Gordon was really excited to join the Phoenix Suns. He received the max offer, $58 million over 4 years, and released the following statement, declaring that he was all but out of New Orleans.

“After visiting the Suns, the impression the organization made on me was incredible. Mr. Sarver, Lon Babby, Lance Blanks, the front office staff and Coach (Alvin) Gentry run a first-class organization, and I strongly feel they are the right franchise for me. Phoenix is just where my heart is now.”

Too bad he’s a restricted free agent, and his fate is not totally up to him. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports tweeted that the Hornets plan on matching the Suns’ offer, which means they’ll be able to pair Austin Rivers and Gordon in the backcourt, with Anthony Davis leading the frontcourt.

Maybe Gordon didn’t want to share the ball with Rivers – he’s known to dominate the ball, on occasion. But with those three at the core, the team’s future seems bright. But clearly Gordon was chasing the money, as the Suns don’t look as if they’ll be competing in the playoffs any time soon.

How soon will the Hornets be a championship contender?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers
TAGS2012 Free AgencyANTHONY DAVISAustin RiversDimeMagERIC GORDONLatest NewsNEW ORLEANS HORNETSPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP