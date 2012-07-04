Report: The New Orleans Hornets Will Match The Phoenix Suns’ Offer Sheet For Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon was really excited to join the Phoenix Suns. He received the max offer, $58 million over 4 years, and released the following statement, declaring that he was all but out of New Orleans.

“After visiting the Suns, the impression the organization made on me was incredible. Mr. Sarver, Lon Babby, Lance Blanks, the front office staff and Coach (Alvin) Gentry run a first-class organization, and I strongly feel they are the right franchise for me. Phoenix is just where my heart is now.”

Too bad he’s a restricted free agent, and his fate is not totally up to him. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports tweeted that the Hornets plan on matching the Suns’ offer, which means they’ll be able to pair Austin Rivers and Gordon in the backcourt, with Anthony Davis leading the frontcourt.

Maybe Gordon didn’t want to share the ball with Rivers – he’s known to dominate the ball, on occasion. But with those three at the core, the team’s future seems bright. But clearly Gordon was chasing the money, as the Suns don’t look as if they’ll be competing in the playoffs any time soon.

How soon will the Hornets be a championship contender?

