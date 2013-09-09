The Nike Air Python Is Back After 26 Years

Twenty-six years after its original debut, the Nike Air Python is back again with a new skin. Originally conceived as a blend between the Air Jordan II and Nike Air Force II, this sneaker took advantage of an era when shoes were first becoming fashion icons. The original was just a limited edition release in the U.S. and now Nike has given it a slightly updated look.

Featuring a full-grain leather upper, the tongue, heel, and quarter panels all resemble snakeskin, courtesy of the debossed, printed leather. The Air Python will be releasing this month in white/silver. In October, a white/brown pair will follow, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.