The Nike Air Yeezy II Officially Unveiled

Are you an animal lover? This Air Yeezy II had hand skived anaconda textured leather quarter panels – that is echoed on the eyelets and leather lace toggle that carries the Roman numeral “II” – and armored animalistic forms on the upper. There are spikes on both the rear and the strap, giving it even more of a reptilian feel.
There is also a hieroglyphic that spells out “YZY” as well as a luxurious mix of leather, rugged ballistic nylon, and soft nubuck.
The original Air Yeezy has a 1980’s basketball foundation to it, and this version is built off the Nike Air Tech Challenge II. Function was extremely important as the designers got rid of unnecessary padding and adding in breathability and greater movement by tailing the sneaker to Kanye West‘s foot.
All photos courtesy of Nike Sportswear.