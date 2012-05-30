The Nike Air Yeezy II Officially Unveiled

For a sneaker that needs no more hype, come June 9 when it releases at select global retailers in limited qualities, thewill surely have sneakerheads going crazy. Nike Sportswear officially unveiled images of the new sneaker today, and included sketches of the Black edition that will also be releasing with the Platinum. Blending classic Nike court breakthroughs with new performance and aesthetic demands needed to bridge the gap with the new consumer, the sneaker will almost undoubtedly be a home run for any collector.

Are you an animal lover? This Air Yeezy II had hand skived anaconda textured leather quarter panels – that is echoed on the eyelets and leather lace toggle that carries the Roman numeral “II” – and armored animalistic forms on the upper. There are spikes on both the rear and the strap, giving it even more of a reptilian feel.

There is also a hieroglyphic that spells out “YZY” as well as a luxurious mix of leather, rugged ballistic nylon, and soft nubuck.

The original Air Yeezy has a 1980’s basketball foundation to it, and this version is built off the Nike Air Tech Challenge II. Function was extremely important as the designers got rid of unnecessary padding and adding in breathability and greater movement by tailing the sneaker to Kanye West‘s foot.

All photos courtesy of Nike Sportswear.

