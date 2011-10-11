The Only Way To Play Ball With An NBA MVP

Have you ever wanted to get a run in with Derrick Rose? As we mentioned in Smack this morning, this weekend will be your chance. To celebrate the launch of Rose’s new signature sneaker – the adiZero Rose 2 – this Saturday, the MVP will run a pickup game at some random location in Chicago. So how will you get there? Follow along this week at adidas’ Facebook “Run with D Rose” page where clues will be unveiled each day to help you decipher the location.

The first fans to come through to the specific location with the password will get special access to watch the games while a select few will have the opportunity to hoop with Rose and rock his new kicks. If you aren’t in the Windy City, don’t worry. The game will be streaming live on the adidas Facebook page.

