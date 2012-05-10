The Pacers Celebrate Birthdays For Paul George & George Hill At Disney World

In no surprise to anyone, the higher-seeded Indiana Pacers defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round on Tuesday night. The Pacers definitely wanted to close out the series and get some rest before the second round, but a number of Pacer players already got in some fun and relaxation while in Orlando for Games 3 and 4. While in Orlando, Kyrylo Fesenko and Dahntay Jones took part in a joint birthday celebration for George Hill and Paul George at Disney World.
