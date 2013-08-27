The Professor Is Back To Embarrass Defenders In Spider-Man, Part 2

08.27.13 5 years ago

The streetball legend Professor dressed up as Spider-Man recently and set the Internet on fire. Now he’s back for Part 2, which features a more theatrical look. The moves are just as good as ever. In fact, they’re better — you have to feel for some of these kids. It’s hard work getting embarrassed like this.

[RELATED: Dime Q&A – The Professor Explains The Real Reason Why He Made The Spider-Man Video]

