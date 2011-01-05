The Reason LeBron Wore A Blue Headband Last Night

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
01.05.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

Last night, the NBA tipped off its annual NBA FIT Week, which will run through Jan. 12. During this time, the entire NBA family will join community members and partners to highlight the importance of healthy living and encourage fans to pledge NBA FIT. Also, as you may have noticed last night, the players will wear special on-court attire including NBA FIT shooting shirts from adidas, in addition to blue headbands and wristbands. Check out the gear below.

The shirt is available at the NBA Store for $29.99, along with the headbands ($6.99) and wristbands ($7.99).

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP