The Reason LeBron Wore A Blue Headband Last Night

Last night, the NBA tipped off its annual NBA FIT Week, which will run through Jan. 12. During this time, the entire NBA family will join community members and partners to highlight the importance of healthy living and encourage fans to pledge NBA FIT. Also, as you may have noticed last night, the players will wear special on-court attire including NBA FIT shooting shirts from adidas, in addition to blue headbands and wristbands. Check out the gear below.

The shirt is available at the NBA Store for $29.99, along with the headbands ($6.99) and wristbands ($7.99).

