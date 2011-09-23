There was never a moment where I knew it had happened. I’m sure the writers and producers wanted it to be during that inaugural episode when Jimmy Darmody and Al Capone laid a smackdown out in the middle of the New Jersey woods. But that wasn’t it. While that scene was definitely heightened drama, it didn’t necessarily put a chokehold on my attention. That took a series of events, all playing out in a foreign world that was literally right in my backyard. I could understand the greed, power trips and lust that so many of the characters showed, and while the story was involving because it was so historical, ultimately it was the characters who drew me in.
HBO’s Boardwalk Empire never felt too dramatized, and never felt too real. It was a perfect mash-up. And it wasn’t trying to be The Sopranos either, although it was good enough that you could at least make a comparison and not be laughed at. It had it’s own vibe. At first, I was nervous Steve Buscemi would screw it all up. I’ve never been able to take him seriously as an actor (although I must admit I never did see Reservoir Dogs). But he was stoic when he had to be, warm when he needed to be and had just a hint of menace to give his character a little believability. He was the rock, and the rest of the characters fell into place, from Darmody, who always seemed to be teetering on the brink, to Capone, who gave us the added benefit of knowing who he’ll grow up to be.
The return of Boardwalk Empire snuck up on me. It’s here now, Sunday night. Will it surprise me? Possibly. But I’m not watching it for that nor am I watching it because I love gangster flicks (almost too much). I’m watching it because I want to see what happens to Nucky and Darmody and Capone and Lucky Luciano and even that lame Agent Nelson Van Alden. Great characters, with a splash of history to make me understand the context, is what made the first season of this show so good. Hopefully the second picks right back up.
What do you want to see happen in season two?
This is easily HBO’s best show since The Wire ended. The actors are great, the plot lines are some of the best ever, and the drama/action is always there in each episode. I personally am not one for the love story shit because it leads to unrealistic situations, especially with a guy like Nucky.
Jimmy is by far the best character on the show, but Al Capone (of course, im from Chicago) and Chalky White (Mike Williams a.k.a. Omar from the wire) are straight G’s in the show and you know when their on the screen it’s gone be some shit popping off.
Like i said, the first season of this show set a very good tone. It could eventually reach the cult status that The Wire reached. so long as they don’t gay it up with the love stories too much trying to get the women from True Blood and Twilight to tune in.
Ur right i thought Buscemi was going to be terribly cast in this, but he came though pretty remarkably. This season I want to see Capone grow up a bit and into a boss, more of that sociopath Nelson, and of course Chalky f*up some clansmen.
Buscemi is money. Never seen him in anything I didn’t like. Big Lebowski or Fargo, anyone?
Saying you love gangster movies but have never seen Reservoir Dogs is like saying that you love food but you’re anorexic. Makes no sense at all.
“I love pussy, but I never fucked a girl.”
“I love basketball but I don’t know who MJ is.”
“I love ribs but I’ve never ate pork.”
“I love video games but I’ve never owned a television.”
etc.
^^ Truth. Sean, either run to get dvd, or turn on torrents.
No excuses.
I mean, that’s original Tarantino. Cult classic. No Sam Jackson, but still…you got Mr. White
This was HBO’s best show since The Wire, until Game Of Thrones premiered this year. I love both Boardwalk Empire and Game Of Thrones, but GoT takes the cake.
@TWH
Yeh I did peep that. How could you be a grown man and have not watched Reservoir dogs yet? As McSimon posted, that movie is a cult classic and a must see (along with Pulp fiction).
@McSimon
Did you know that Mr. White a.k.a. Vic Vega and Vincent Vega (Travolta’s pulp fiction character) are related (cousins i think).
@op
plz, watch reservoir dogs. you cant say u love gangster-movies, if u havent seen reservoir dogs yet.
boardwalk empire is a nice hbo-series.. but nothing will ever touch the sopranos (best series ever created).
(and i watched the wire, breaking bad, etc)
Stopped reading when you said you didn’t rate Buscemi as an actor
Episode 1 was crazy good, especially Nucky having to give the same speech to the black and white voters… and Van Alden’s relationship with his wife and the raid on the restaurant.
Also, Buscemi’s best role might have been Fargo. What do you guys think?
@ProphetGK
Agree with you. Game of Thrones is definitely HBO’s best show right now.
And Fargo was definitely good, but Buscemi went out in a bad way in that one!
buscemi’s best role was Donnie in The Big Lebowski!