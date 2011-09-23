There was never a moment where I knew it had happened. I’m sure the writers and producers wanted it to be during that inaugural episode when Jimmy Darmody and Al Capone laid a smackdown out in the middle of the New Jersey woods. But that wasn’t it. While that scene was definitely heightened drama, it didn’t necessarily put a chokehold on my attention. That took a series of events, all playing out in a foreign world that was literally right in my backyard. I could understand the greed, power trips and lust that so many of the characters showed, and while the story was involving because it was so historical, ultimately it was the characters who drew me in.

HBO’s Boardwalk Empire never felt too dramatized, and never felt too real. It was a perfect mash-up. And it wasn’t trying to be The Sopranos either, although it was good enough that you could at least make a comparison and not be laughed at. It had it’s own vibe. At first, I was nervous Steve Buscemi would screw it all up. I’ve never been able to take him seriously as an actor (although I must admit I never did see Reservoir Dogs). But he was stoic when he had to be, warm when he needed to be and had just a hint of menace to give his character a little believability. He was the rock, and the rest of the characters fell into place, from Darmody, who always seemed to be teetering on the brink, to Capone, who gave us the added benefit of knowing who he’ll grow up to be.

The return of Boardwalk Empire snuck up on me. It’s here now, Sunday night. Will it surprise me? Possibly. But I’m not watching it for that nor am I watching it because I love gangster flicks (almost too much). I’m watching it because I want to see what happens to Nucky and Darmody and Capone and Lucky Luciano and even that lame Agent Nelson Van Alden. Great characters, with a splash of history to make me understand the context, is what made the first season of this show so good. Hopefully the second picks right back up.

What do you want to see happen in season two?

