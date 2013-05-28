The San Antonio Spurs Are Finally Going Back To The NBA Finals

#San Antonio Spurs
05.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

It’s been six years… but San Antonio is finally going back to the NBA Finals. In Game 4 in Memphis, the Spurs completed the sweep, 93-86, as Tony Parker (37 points) conducted a 48-minute layup drill. He pushed back whenever the Grizzlies made a run in the second half, dropping 25 of his points after halftime and single-handedly ruining all of the momentum Mike Conley had built up over the last two months.

Now San Antonio will wait, and hope that by the time the NBA Finals start (June 6), they’ll be able to rev up those old engines again.

Would the Spurs have won the West if Russell Westbrook never got hurt?

