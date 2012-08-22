The “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirt Returns In A New Colorway

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. Not at all. We just want to see improvement, and over the course of this bloody summer, it’s gotten worse. Dime Magazine will always be about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute. We originally released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt in a different colorway. That shirt sold out very quickly, but it’s not over for you yet if you missed out on the original. We’ve just released a new colorway, and you can buy it here in regular sizes for $20.

One hundred percent of the profits will go towards refurbishing basketball courts, providing free clinics in urban areas, providing security for existing leagues, and promoting literacy.

Is this the best colorway yet?

