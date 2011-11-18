The Smoking Gun – Battlefield 3 Vs. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Normally, my qualms have been saved for the Call of Duty series alone. First-person shooters always require some level of expertise. You can’t take weeks off at a time and expect to come back and dominate. Every split second counts. Life and death is a fine line. You have to know the maps inside and out and you have to know your weapons. This year was one of the first times a second game â€“ made in basically the same mold as Call of Duty‘s newest edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 â€“ was built up on a commercial level as perhaps not only equal to the legend, but even greater.
With both games scoring an 8.5 by Gamespot, I figured for once I’d give both games a shot and compare them. I knew what I was getting out of the Call of Duty series. I didn’t know about Battlefield 3 because I had missed out on so many games previously. And like many of my friends, I’m sure there are still people out there who are on the fence about which game to purchase: do you go with the safe choice, or take a chance on a game that you may not have a ton of experience with?
For starters, MW3 was easy to pick up and play. I knew that going in. The campaign hasn’t given me any new thrills so far. It reads like a story â€“ with video clips filling in the blanks, and it’s a nuisance to try to find the right difficulty level. Either you’re dying too often or not enough. But that’s the same with every first-person shooter. The campaign is good enough that it stands up to other Modern Warfare editions, but doesn’t stand out.
In Battlefield 3, the opening sequence had me hooked immediately. It was different. It was unique, perhaps just in the sense that I felt alone on the map, but unique all the same. It felt larger, and yourself a smaller part of it, making you feel more vulnerable. But as the campaign wears on, it breaks for the dull rather quickly, and I don’t think it quite lives up to MW3‘s edition (especially since the basis of it is almost EXACTLY like Black Ops).
Battlefield 3‘s co-op levels are solid enough, but they didn’t leave me with a feeling of “Oh s—, I need to play that again.” The time didn’t pass quickly. I wasn’t engulfed. I wasn’t wasting hours away, which is both a negative and a plus when you’re talking about a video game. MW3 doesn’t necessarily have a co-op mode, but it does have Spec Ops, which is probably my favorite thing out of either game. In MW2, I loved Spec Ops, but they’ve stepped it up even more now. The Survival mode is insane. Literally, I could play that for hours. It’s basically zombies, but with real people on real maps. It’s at the point now where I’d rather play that with one of my boys than go online; There are just too many basement-living, snack-eating, never-coming-up-for-air teenagers who play online so religiously that it’s almost not even fun.
And what’s the deal with the MW3 maps? Off the bat, I noticed one map that was clearly taken from one of the older games. Every map is similar in the sense that it’s close combat. You can’t ever hide without feeling someone behind you and you constantly feel squished. My biggest sticking point is that hardly any of the maps are set in anything other than an urban area. Where are the jungles, the field bunkers or the cliff sides? For some reason, I’ve always loved the more natural environments. It makes me feel like I’m hunting something, and offers a variety rather than just running from building to building.
Agreed.
BF3… and it’s an easy decision.
The feeling of being part of something big is like nothing offered in MW3.
And the level of destruction is bananas! You can be peering out from the safety of building window… a missile is launched in your vicinity hitting the building on the floor below you, causing the entire side of the building to crumble to the ground, and now your standing there exposed for the snipers to pick you off. It just feels real.
Bottomline: If you want a simulation of war, then it’s BF3. If you want to feel like Rambo, then MW3. To me playing solo is boring. Not my sort of thing.
BTW:
“I’m at a four skill level, and some of these other dudes are at 62 or 65. I’m talking playing for 35 hours after the game had been released just two days earlier.”
“There are just too many basement-living, snack-eating, never-coming-up-for-air teenagers who play online so religiously that it’s almost not even fun.”
^^ I can’t agree more. Someone needs to spank their parents. Playing 30 hours in two days <– that's more than I sleep in a whole work week. That's wrong.
I bet their thumbs are the strongest muscles in their bodies. When they're 50 they won't be able to walk, but they can thumb-wrestle like a motherfucker.
in MW3 you can go to the prestige shop and use a prestige token that gives you double XP for 2 hours and thats how some people are ranked so high.
yo sweeney what guns are you using cause i also go around the map and not straight to hot spots and my ratio is 1.4ish. i use an UMP45 silenced with the kick gun perk and a Stinger as my secondary. my perks are sets at slight of hand pro so i reload faster since i only have one real gun, 2nd perk is hardline pro, and third is stalker pro. i use the assault package and its set for care package, predator missle, and attack helicopter.
so my strategy is i throw out a alot of area specific concussion grenades cause hardline pro gives you a kill per 2 assists and then i’ll shoot down any enemy aircrafts in the sky which also counts as a kill and if i get one more kill thats 3 kill and i got a care package. if i get a predator missle from the care package i use that an instantly get another predator missle. i use that and look for another kill, assist, or enemy aircraft to shoot(cause the stingers got 2 rockets) and i got my helicopter.and then you also get a kill if you knife down sentry guns or SAMs.
its crazy, sometimes i dont have enough time to call everything i get cause the round ends.
“And what’s the deal with the MW3 maps? Off the bat, I noticed one map that was clearly taken from one of the older games. Every map is similar in the sense that it’s close combat. You can’t ever hide without feeling someone behind you and you constantly feel squished. My biggest sticking point is that hardly any of the maps are set in anything other than an urban area. Where are the jungles, the field bunkers or the cliff sides? For some reason, I’ve always loved the more natural environments. It makes me feel like I’m hunting something, and offers a variety rather than just running from building to building.”
Spot on! I fully agree with everything u said there. I miss the old World at War open maps with huge sightlines, everything now, escpecially Black ops was a huge clusterfuck! Bring back the natural environements, not all battles take place on a major city’s main street.
^^^i agree that all battles dont take place on major citys main streets but MW3 is suppose to be WW3 and what everyone has feared becomes reality as chemical warfare has taking over the streets of the world.
i dont really hide all that often but i feel that these MW3 maps are very textured and offer lots of small hiding places in every area of the map. there are lots of random boxes, cars, buses stairways, escalators, bushes, rocks, etc to hide behind if thats your thing. every map has at least 2 or 3 buildings that are two stories high and offers cover for a skilled sniper(using overkill) that knows how to transition from spot to spot on the map.
Panchitooos MW3 TIPS(if you have anymore tips please comment below):
always keep you crosshairs at chest level for faster and accurate aiming
aim for headshots, once you start shooting keep improving your aim till it reaches a headshot.
Shoot first before aiming cause if you aim first your already at a disadvantage during close combat
If the target is far away don’t just pull the trigger and spray. Tap your trigger and spray 2-3 bullets at a time so your gun has less recoil and you have better accuracy.
Always suspect someone is around a corner so don’t just run without any strategy
Stay away from “hot spots” on the map. You may be able to survive a few times but not all the time. And you want to work towards getting kill-streaks and not just kill 1 guy then die over and over again.
Remember where and how you died and watch your killcam if you don’t know where you got shot from. This is the only way you can learn the map and know where your enemies will be the next time. You MUST learn from your mistakes
Don’t stand still in the open or in windows. Use your cover wisely and if your already getting damage you can always try and run away or lie flat behind something. Just watch out for flashbangs and grenades if you choose to lie down behind something.
Listen for footsteps and crouch walk if you behind enemy lines. As long as you don’t have your whole team around you it should be possible to hear enemy footsteps coming from the speaker in your TV. usually people coming up steps, wood floors, and ladders make the biggest noise or even someone jumps you’ll hear them land. If you buy expensive headsets you can even tell if they are coming from the left or right side.
Don’t call your kill-streak reward if your under heavy fire from enemies cause it will take a second to call whatever you use and you wont be able to defend yourself at that time. Try to fight out of where youre at or find good cover to use your rewards and then continue fighting.
Its okay to camp in a spot you know well for a few kills but don’t just stay in one place for the whole game because you’ll become predictable and easy to find. If you get a few kills some where go to an adjacent spot and look for kills there and then move again and again. Most likely you’ll see a noob running back to the spot you killed him from thinking your still there and you’ll get an easy kill.
If you run out of bullets practice switching to your secondary weapon so that you can kill whoever is still coming at you. Its usually automatic that once you shoot your gonna reload but if you fire a few shots you should still have enough bullets to kill more enemies so make sure not to reload all the time when you know your deep behind enemy lines. And if you do get caught reloading and you see and enemy all you need to do is tap L3 to run and that will stop the reloading action so you can shoot.
Always aim and shoot the guy that’s aiming at you. I know it sounds like common sense but when you see 2 or 3 enemies pick out the one that’s a potencial threat or aiming at you and shoot him 1st so that you can kill the other that don’t know your there yet.
Pay attention to your radar cause most people don’t use silenced weapon so whenever they shoot you’ll see a red dot on the map telling you exactly where they are located. So if youre not glancing at the radar every few seconds or whenever you hear shots fired then your missing out on valuable information…
I prefer BF3, more open and not too twitch based. MW3 sorts feels like military version of CS which i don’t like.
@panchitoooo
So far I’ve stuck to the assault rifles for the most part, and my killstreaks are the same as yours. The perks I’m still playing around w/ because I haven’t gotten the hang of all of em yet… I normally roll w/ anything that’ll keep me stealth.
Right now, my ratio is like 1.2. I admittedly haven’t played a ton (been too obsessed w/ Survival Spec Ops), but I’m trying to remind myself not to get too frustrated… in Black Ops, I was pretty bad online for a while, but eventually really picked it up.
halohalohalohalo….