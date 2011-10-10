“The South Florida All-Star Classic” Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Two straight killer games? We couldn’t have asked for much more this weekend. There was the “Big Payback” last night out in L.A., but on Saturday night, nine NBA All-Stars took the floor at FIU and showed out. Completely. From Carmelo‘s game-saving three pointer to Rudy Gay, Amar’e Stoudemire and the rest of the guys looking 100 percent to even LeBron‘s game-high 34 points, his one-on-one duels with Dwyane Wade down the stretch and his postgame thank you to the fans, it had it all. Check out some photos (all credited to Rahim Thompson) from the event.

