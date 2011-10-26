The Steve Nash Collection

If there was an NBA version of, it would be. (If you need to refresh your memory, watch this .) So the fact that the two-time MVP has launched, his first line of designer suits with custom men’s apparel brand, should come as no surprise to anyone.

“I have a huge passion for men’s apparel and brands that are innovative,” says Nash, who became an investor in the Canadian company in early 2011. “So it is extremely exciting for me to be a part of a brand like Indochino, and to have the opportunity to design my own signature collection with them.”

Nash collaborated with the Indochino creative and design teams to create six custom-fit suits made from 100% Merino wool, silk ties, pocket squares and contemporary cufflinks. Go page by page to check out each look.