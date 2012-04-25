The Top 10 NBA MVP Candidates

With only a few games left on the slate it’s looking likewill be our MVP for 2012. His main competition,, has surrendered, recently quoted saying:

“He [LeBron] deserves all the love [for MVP], He’s playing phenomenal basketball. I’m just trying to get better every single game and trying to help my team as much as I can. I’m just blessed to be in that conversation.”

Here’s what the Top 10 MVP Candidates looks like today:

10. Andrew Bynum â€“ Last week: 19.7ppg/6.5rpg/1.1bpg Stock: falling

Bynum has been scoring the basketball consistently, however this past week he was a shell of himself on the glass. No double-digit rebound performances in his last 4 games. In an embarrassing loss against the Western Conference leading San Antonio Spurs, Bynum only had 2 rebounds in 30 minutes. Then against OKC on Sunday, Coach Mike Brown felt more confident with Bynum on the bench in a comeback victory that was extremely close down the wire. So it’s clear to see that with Bryant back, Bynum’s role has depreciated a bit. However, if the Lakers want to do damage in the playoffs, 2 rebounds in 30 minutes just isn’t going to cut it.

9. Carmelo Anthony â€“ Last week: 29.7ppg/5.0apg/7.5rpg Stock: Rising

Carmelo has continued his scorching hot shooting for the month of April. Aside from his performance at Cleveland on Friday, ‘Melo has been playing his best basketball of the season lately. He began last week by putting up a triple double against Boston with 35 points on 13-24 shooting, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Then he followed that up by putting up 33 on New Jersey. He struggled in Amare’s return against Cleveland on Friday shooting 5-13 with only 12 points., but he bounced right back against Atlanta on Sunday for 39 points in a winning effort. Carmelo has come alive just in time for the Knicks, they are in comfortable standing with the playoffs approaching and they have ‘Melo to thank for that.

8. Kevin Love – Last week: N/A Stock: falling

Thankfully, Kevin Love’s injury isn’t as serious as it originally seemed to be. He has been cleared to play the remaining games on the Timberwolves’ schedule, however his season is indeed finished. The best thing for Love to do is collect himself, and get ready to work hard in preparation for a run at a gold medal this summer. With the absence of Dwight Howard, who is undergoing back surgery this summer, Love’s contribution will be much needed. In terms of this MVP race, Love’s body of work speaks for itself. He’ll finish in the top four in both scoring and rebounding. 26ppg and 13rpg, without a doubt the best season by any big man this year.

7.Dwyane Wade â€“ Last week: 18.0ppg/5apg/3.0rpg Stock: falling

Wade sat out in Miami’s loss against Washington on Saturday and in the win against Houston on Sunday. Against Chicago on Thursday (the only game he played all week) his contribution was huge. He made some big baskets down the stretch to keep the game out of reach, and he played well defensively. He hasn’t been putting up eye opening MVP type numbers as of late. When you factor in the amount of games he’s missed this year, and Miami’s record without him on the floor, it’s hard to picture him finishing in the top 5 in voting.

