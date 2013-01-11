The Top 10 Performances Of LeBron James’ 20-Point Streak

Portland’s win over the Heat on Thursday night claimed two casualties: That Miami is going to be a good road team this year and‘ 54-game streak where he’s scored at least 20 points. Before Miami plays the four remaining games in its 7-8 road trip so far, it’s a good time to look back at the superlative performances during James’ 54-game streak, one that just edges his 49-game 20-point streak from Dec. 14, 2007 to March 26, 2008 as a personal best. Let’s recap all the “bests” that happened during that streak.

10. DOUBLE ALLEY-OOP

His 31 points, 10 boards and nine assists spoke for themselves from Miami’s win over New York on Dec. 6, but his double alley-oop was the capstone.