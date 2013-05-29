Happy Birthday Carmelo Anthony! The Top 10 Plays Of His Career

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
05.29.13 5 years ago
Carmelo Anthony is celebrating his 29th birthday today, but not in the way he’d have preferred. In a perfect world, Anthony would be celebrating a Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to give his Knicks a 3-1 advantage (dream, New Yorkers, dream).

Despite his shortcomings in the postseason, Carmelo’s made a career out of his scoring exploits. Completing his 10th year in the league this season, Anthony’s career scoring average is now 24.8 points per game and he is approximately one and a quarter seasons away from eclipsing the 20,000-point landmark. Throughout his NBA career, he’s found himself on SportsCenter’s Top Ten on more than several occasions, being one of this generation’s most exhilarating players to watch.

Here are his top ten plays of his career up to this point.

*** *** ***

10. Game-winning Jumper In Rival LeBRON JAMES’ Grill

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP