Happy Birthday Carmelo Anthony! The Top 10 Plays Of His Career

Carmelo Anthony is celebrating his 29th birthday today, but not in the way he’d have preferred. In a perfect world, Anthony would be celebrating a Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to give his Knicks a 3-1 advantage (dream, New Yorkers, dream).

Despite his shortcomings in the postseason, Carmelo’s made a career out of his scoring exploits. Completing his 10th year in the league this season, Anthony’s career scoring average is now 24.8 points per game and he is approximately one and a quarter seasons away from eclipsing the 20,000-point landmark. Throughout his NBA career, he’s found himself on SportsCenter’s Top Ten on more than several occasions, being one of this generation’s most exhilarating players to watch.

Here are his top ten plays of his career up to this point.

10. Game-winning Jumper In Rival LeBRON JAMES’ Grill