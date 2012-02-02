The Top 5 NBA Destinations For Kenyon Martin

The catch for now though is Martin can’t return until the end of the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers’ season, which is February 16. Any team that signs him this week knows they’ll have to wait a few more weeks to get him acclimated. Still, Martin’s been a starter his entire career, and has averages of 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 654 career NBA games. Someone will give him a shot, and someone will be rewarded with a high-energy, versatile power forward.
He’s narrowed his search down, and now I’ll rank them. Here are the top five places for Kenyon Martin this season.
5. MIAMI HEAT
The interest is mutual. The Heat have reportedly already offered the former Bearcat a contract (as well as one to Joel Przybilla). But Martin wants a big role and I’m not sure he gets it in Miami. Chris Bosh will get his 35 minutes a night. Joel Anthony isn’t winning any knockout games, but on this team, you need someone who’ll defend through the floor burns, set screens relentlessly and play more unselfishly than Mother Teresa. Off the bench, Udonis Haslem already gives Miami what they’d want out of Martin.
Every veteran who finds room on the open market considers South Beach. You have to. But I doubt he ends up here.
4. NEW YORK KNICKS
I apologize to all of the Jorts fans out there, but the Knicks need some help upfront. They’re only No. 20 in rebound rate (49.4). As long as Amar’e Stoudemire‘s knees aren’t actually as brittle as they say, that starting trio of STAT, ‘Melo and Tyson Chandler is as good as anyone. Still, Martin has never been Rodman on the boards (a career average of 7.2 a night in over 32 minutes), so to expect him to come in and make a huge difference is foolish.
Offensively, he might not mesh either being that he’s basically an older Amar’e with less of a jump shot. But the Knicks are in line for more depth – they HAVE to have it to go further than the first round of the playoffs. Martin is a better option than anything else they have.
The Knicks have the money, and unlike the rest of the teams on this list, they are folding in the face of pressure. What was once thought to be a top four team in the East might not even make the playoffs. I suspect they’ll offer K-Mart the mini mid-level and do everything they can to bring him to the Big Apple.
What about OKC? Nice combination of Kenyon and Nick Collison off the bench.
No minutes in OKC.
Clippers need him.
Surprised haven’t heard from orlando. I mean if glen davis is the back up CENTER, then they need martin. LAC needs them and he maybe able to turn back the clock with chauncy and CP3 running the show
No mention of my Dubs. He can start on the Warriors over Lee if he wanted.
I hope he goes to the Knicks.
whichever decision will benefit us most you can bet we do the opposite.
No mention at all of Melo and Martin’s history together and the fact that Melo is pushing to get Martin on the Knicks? That has to play a factor to Kenyon and the Knicks execs, and it’s not even mentioned here.
send him to the mavs reunite him with kidd
yea…cuz look at what listening to what melo wants got us…
martin at knicks look scary on paper. probably a laughingstock after the fact. just like tyson chandler.
sometimes, i really think what would’ve been if knicks kept the 2010 core of felton, amare, wilson chandler, gallo, and mozgov. add that along with fields and douglas and shumpert now they probably be balling like 76ers are now.
@nyk you are totally right5. with the mello trade and billups release they kille dall hope for chemistry.
Couldn’t agree more. That’s as true as it gets.
The New York Knicks are hands down the undisputed 2012 NBA Paper Champions.
Amare, Melo, Tyson, Baron + has-beens, a bunch of overrated, overhyped kids and a K-Mart. That’s like a lineup written on flash paper.