The Top 5 NBA D-League Players To Watch For The 2011-12 Season

11.22.11 7 years ago
Around Dime HQ, the start of the college basketball seasons always finds us appreciating the passion of college ball, cheerleaders and NBA projections. It also finds us asking, “What happened to ________?” If your favorite player’s name was never called by David Stern in June, then chances are he might have landed in the NBA D-League. Who is poised to make it to the Big Show? Here are five players to watch:

Jerome Dyson
Current Team: Tulsa 66ers
College: UConn

Dyson averaged 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 47 games for the 66ers last season. Not drafted by an NBA franchise in 2010, he made the most of his first season of professional basketball, leading the 66ers in scoring, despite only starting 10 games. Known more for his defense at UConn, Dyson continues to work on his ballhandling and shooting, while still showing great instincts on the defensive end. He’s been lauded by Tulsa coach Nate Tibbetts for his professionalism and team-first attitude.

TAGSChris HunterD-LeagueDimeMagDonald SloanDurrell SummersJerome DysonLeo LyonsReal Stories

