The Top 5 Teams That Should Sign Kenyon Martin

Attentionshoppers. Your power forward is ready for pickup. The 12-year vet, with career averages of 13 points and 7.1 boards, claims he’s ready to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes his way at the age of 34. Earlier this season, the big fella out of Cincinnati made it known how eager he is to find a new home.

“If someone calls me tomorrow, I don’t care who it is, whether it’s losing or winning at this point,” Martin told Yahoo! Sports. “If someone calls me tomorrow and wants me to come in, I’m going.”

With injuries to key bigs such as Pau Gasol, Kevin Love and Joakim Noah, it’s difficult to not see Martin filling up a roster spot after the All-Star break. This low-risk, high-reward move of acquiring Martin would benefit any team trying to make a playoff push as he could provide grit and toughness off the bench under a vet minimum deal.

Here’s a list of five teams that Martin could end up on after the All-Star Weekend.

NEW YORK KNICKS

The Knicks appear to be doing just fine going into the All-Star break with their 15-man roster but have been bit by the injury bug all year. There is a reason why the Knicks were interested in Martin when Rasheed Wallace suffered a possible season-ending foot injury. Add ‘Sheed’s foot problems to Amar’e Stoudemire‘s history of injuries and the sheer fact that Kurt Thomas and Marcus Camby are as old as dirt, and you have basis for the Knicks becoming K-Mart Shoppers. If health continues to be an issue for New York, look for Kenyon to link up with old teammates ‘Melo and J.R. Smith in the Big Apple.

BOSTON CELTICS

The Celtics cleared up two roster spots in January when they released Jarvis Varnado and Kris Joseph, giving them the flexibility to potentially fill out the needs of their roster. One month later and the Cs find themselves without star point guard Rajon Rondo and their best rebounder in rookie Jared Sullinger, who are both done for the year. While the Celtics were never a great rebounding team to begin with, they will certainly miss Sully’s presence in the paint. Adding a veteran forward in Martin, who has averaged 5.3 defensive rebounds throughout his 12-year career, would certainly bolster Boston’s frontline and provide the green with the second chance opportunities that they have lacked all season on offense.

