The Toronto Raptors Get Their Own Day To Celebrate Successful Season

After a surprising season in which the Toronto Raptors won the Atlantic Division and took the Brooklyn Nets to seven games in the first round, Norm Kelly, the Deputy Mayor of Toronto, declared May 12 as Raptors Day.



In the official proclamation at the City of Toronto website, the deputy mayor applauded the Raptors on their successful season, and also recognized the city’s fan base and the passion they demonstrated both inside and outside the arena during the first round.

Greivis Vasquez and coach Dwane Casey were both on hand at the ceremony this morning to commemorate the day. The Raptors may not have gone as far in the postseason as they would have liked, but they had the entire city rallying around them for two weeks, and have a promising future with their young core.

For a team that’s entering their 20th season in the league next year, success has been hard to come by. The team has just two division titles to date, and after their first-round loss to Brooklyn, remain without a best-of-seven playoff series win in the franchise’s history.

But now they have their own day, and maybe next year when Raptors Day rolls around, the team will be celebrating with a playoff home date in the second round.

Do you think Drake is over the team’s first round loss yet?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.