There’s Nothing ‘Mid’ About Xavier’s Major Backcourt Talent

*College basketball is here (unlike the NBA), and this year might be one of the best in recent memory. The powerhouse is back, while the Cinderellas believe. That’s a deadly combination. We know some of y’all have been asking for some previews. We have you covered â€“ the top 16 teams in the nation will be previewed individually in the next few weeks. After we broke down No. 16 Arizona earlier today, we’ll keep this going with No. 15-ranked Xavier ( ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll ).*

Over the course of the past decade, the Xavier Musketeers have proven to be one of the premier mid-major programs in the NCAA, on par with the likes of Butler, Gonzaga and VCU. In the 10 seasons since 2001, the X-Men have made the NCAA Tournament in every season but one, winning the Atlantic 10 regular season seven times and making it to the NCAA Elite Eight in ’04 and ’08. The strong trend continued last year as the Musketeers finished the season No. 20 in the AP Polls, going 24-8 overall (15-1 in the A-10), before fizzling out in the Round of 64 with a loss to Marquette. As head coach Chris Mack enters his third season at the helm, Xavier looks primed for yet another strong season, returning three starters and adding some much needed depth to a proven roster.

Star Power

This year’s squad will go as far as the backcourt can take them. Tu Holloway and Mark Lyons are the unquestioned leaders of the ballclub, a senior and junior (respectively) that have accrued impressive rÃ©sumÃ©s during their years at XU. Holloway, the team’s 6-0 leading scorer and passer last season (19.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.4 apg) finished the year as an AP Third Team All-American selection, A-10 Player of the Year and member of the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Lyons racked up a Third Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference honor on his way to 13.6 points and 3.1 assists per contest. Senior Kenny Frease, a 7-foot center, brings potential for a strong inside presence (11.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg last year) and enforcer mentality to help balance the team’s strength on the outside. I’m certainly not alone in thinking that Frease has been relatively underwhelming in his first three years with the program, his colossal frame looking more imposing on the depth chart and during pregame warm-ups than after the game clock starts rolling. The big man needs to ratchet things up if Xavier wants to make another deep tournament run with this group.

