There’s Nothing ‘Mid’ About Xavier’s Major Backcourt Talent

Over the course of the past decade, the Xavier Musketeers have proven to be one of the premier mid-major programs in the NCAA, on par with the likes of Butler, Gonzaga and VCU. In the 10 seasons since 2001, the X-Men have made the NCAA Tournament in every season but one, winning the Atlantic 10 regular season seven times and making it to the NCAA Elite Eight in ’04 and ’08. The strong trend continued last year as the Musketeers finished the season No. 20 in the AP Polls, going 24-8 overall (15-1 in the A-10), before fizzling out in the Round of 64 with a loss to Marquette. As head coach Chris Mack enters his third season at the helm, Xavier looks primed for yet another strong season, returning three starters and adding some much needed depth to a proven roster.
Star Power
This year’s squad will go as far as the backcourt can take them. Tu Holloway and Mark Lyons are the unquestioned leaders of the ballclub, a senior and junior (respectively) that have accrued impressive rÃ©sumÃ©s during their years at XU. Holloway, the team’s 6-0 leading scorer and passer last season (19.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.4 apg) finished the year as an AP Third Team All-American selection, A-10 Player of the Year and member of the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Lyons racked up a Third Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference honor on his way to 13.6 points and 3.1 assists per contest. Senior Kenny Frease, a 7-foot center, brings potential for a strong inside presence (11.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg last year) and enforcer mentality to help balance the team’s strength on the outside. I’m certainly not alone in thinking that Frease has been relatively underwhelming in his first three years with the program, his colossal frame looking more imposing on the depth chart and during pregame warm-ups than after the game clock starts rolling. The big man needs to ratchet things up if Xavier wants to make another deep tournament run with this group.
X-Factor
The biggest difference for the ’11-’12 season will be a deeper bench and a stable rotation. After sticking to a six or seven-man lineup for the majority of last year, the toll of the season was evident down the stretch. The team’s pace slowed and players began to wear down, and the team had an early bounce from the NCAA Tourney. Transfer Travis Taylor and freshly eligible Justin Martin should be good to go after a full season of practicing with the team last year, while current grad student and former Vanderbilt Commodore Andre Walker could be a key swingman in his final season of collegiate eligibility. Freshmen Dee Davis and Dezmine Wells (coming off a dunk contest win at Musketeer Madness) could also add some nice spot minutes in their first seasons. And while the smaller veteran guards of Holloway and Lyons will be counted on to provide scoring and leadership, Xavier will have a plethora of height with Frease, Taylor, Walker, sophomore Griffin McKenzie and junior Jeff Robinson all checking in no shorter than 6-8. If the squad can stay healthy, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chris Mack employing a double-digit rotation deep into conference play.
