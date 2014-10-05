This Epic Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Fadeaway Mix Will Have You Seeing Double

Kobe Bryant isn’t Michael Jordan, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend never will be. It’s likely no player will achieve Jordan’s lengthy list of incredible accomplishments, and it’s impossible for anyone to gain the aura that surrounded His Airness’ career.

But Bryant is certainly this generation’s closest thing to Jordan. Watching the former play inevitably reminds of the latter on a game-by-game basis, and the pair’s signature fadeaway jumpers are chief justification why.

Mirror images.

Still one more title to match your idol, Kobe, but you can at least take solace knowing your fadeaway is just as good as Jordan’s.

