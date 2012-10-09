This is How New York City Plays Ball

#Red Bull
10.09.12 6 years ago

Over 400 of the best players from Boston, D.C., New York and Chicago competed in the first round of Red Bull Midnight Run for the chance to represent their city in the finals in Brooklyn and earn ultimate bragging rights. Second round action is under way, where 35 players from each city will compete to make the final team of eight.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be releasing a series of infographics that take a deeper look into each city’s unique style of play and performance by the numbers. Click on the image below or visit the Midnight Run microsite for a closer look at the third city on the tour, New York.

For more on Red Bull Midnight Run (and a larger look at the graphic), GO HERE.

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSNEW YORK CITYPlaygroundred bullred bull midnight run

