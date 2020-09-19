Three Takeaways From The Lakers’ Dominant Game 1 Win Over The Nuggets

We didn’t get the Western Conference Finals many people were anticipating, but in certain ways, we got something much more nourishing for our basketball souls. There’s a Rolling Stones lyric that feels applicable here. Denver may have spoiled the ballyhooed Battle for L.A., but they earned their spot in the conference finals, and then some.

Little did they know they were in for such a rude awakening in Game 1 as they ran into a Lakers juggernaut that is well-rested and operating at the peak of their powers. LeBron and company came out in full attack mode from the opening tip, throwing the Nuggets’ defense into disarray and bulldozing their way to an easy 126-114 win and 1-0 series lead.

Alas, there would be no signature second-half comeback for the Nuggets, who are now left searching for answers as to how to climb their way back into this series after being categorically dismantled in Game 1 on Friday night. Here’s what we learned from the Lakers’ dominant wire-to-wire victory.

The Lakers’ Matchup Adjustments Are Working

The Lakers did exactly as Frank Vogel said they would and deployed a much bigger lineup against Denver to start the series. This initially featured JaVale McGee starting at center in an effort counter Nikola Jokic, but it was Dwight Howard who entered the game in the second quarter and made a huge impact for Los Angeles.

Howard was everywhere in the first half, coming up with massive highlight-reel blocks on Jokic and Gary Harris and just acting as an all-around nuisance to the Nuggets in his minutes off the bench after sitting the entirety of the previous series against the Rockets.

Dwight is bringing it on the defensive side

Dwight Howard infiltrating the Nuggets huddle

Howard continued his solid play in the second half, finishing the game with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and getting to the line eight times, an outcome that was a particular sore spot for the Nuggets.

Dwight with some extra emphasis!

Foul Trouble Was A Major Factor

Jokic, Paul Millsap, and Jamal Murray all picked up their third personal fouls midway through the second quarter, and Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Monte Morris, and Michael Porter Jr. all had two apiece by that point as well. The Lakers scored 22 points from the line on 32 free-throw attempts in the opening half, helping them build a lead the Nuggets never recovered from.