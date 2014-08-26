What Tim Duncan Looks Like On The Cover of NBA 2K15

The cover athlete for NBA 2K15 is 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant. That much is certain, and his cover status is an honor for the 25-year-old 2K fanatic. But what if Spurs iron man Tim Duncan graced the cover? The good people at Pounding the Rock showed us.

With whisps of smoke floating ethereally around him, Duncan has one fist pounding the other hand, with the 2K tagline: “It’s Fundamental.”

We love it, but we love all things Tim Duncan, even if he’d prefer we didn’t.

Duncan shuns the spotlight, and there would be a bunch of press to go along with his cover choice on the award-winning 2K release on October 7.

But, Duncan’s Spurs did win the 2014 NBA Finals, and he was a large reason why. While Kawhi Lenoard took 2014 Finals MVP, similar to Tony Parker‘s Finals MVP win in the 2007 Finals, Duncan is the backbone of the Spurs orgnization that continues to win every single year. That’s certainly 2K-worthy, but his privacy will always be more important to the Big Fundamental.

(Pounding the Rock)

