Tim Duncan Donates $247K To Groundbreaking Cancer Research Project

Tim Duncan is and will forever be a San Antonio icon, and now he’s ensured that his legacy extends even further beyond the hardwood. In a heartwarming act of philanthropy, the Spurs’ five-time champion has donated $247,000 to a groundbreaking local cancer research project.

Duncan made the donation to the San Antonio 1000 Cancer Genome Project through his foundation and Blackjack Speed Shop. The goal of the groundbreaking endeavor – which involves genome sequencing on tumor tissue from patients diagnosed with the 10 most common cancers in San Antonio – is to make all data compiled from its findings readily available to medical professionals around the world.

In a press release from the Spurs, Duncan stressed that unprecedented collaboration as chief justification of his gift:

Like most people, Tim Duncan has been touched personally by cancer, and hopes for a cure for cancer in his lifetime. Duncan says he was drawn to the San Antonio 1000 Cancer Genome Project, “because the information collected will ultimately be shared.” “The idea that a group of cancer researchers were willing to set aside egos, to make the information freely available and work strictly for the greater good of curing cancer was exactly the type of cancer project I was willing to support,” Duncan said.

For more information on San Antonio 1000 Cancer Genome Project, visit sagenome.net.

