Tim Duncan Hits The Game-Winner To Beat The Hawks

Tim Duncan struggled with his shot earlier this year. He’s only shooting 42.5 percent from the field this season, which would be a career low by almost 60 percent if it persisted throughout the year. But The Big Fundamental culminated his dominant night â€” 23 points and 21 rebounds â€” by hitting the game-winning shot from the elbow.
Within the last minute, Jeff Teague nailed a step-back three-pointer, after Paul Millsap did the same. But with the score knotted at 100, Duncan curled off a pin down screen and dropped this beauty through the bucket.
Duncan was 10-of-15 from the field for his 23 points, and the Spurs squeezed out a 102-100 victory against the visiting Hawks.
Just a reminder of how much Duncan struggled earlier this year, and how much he’s turned it on over the last couple weeks.
Tim Duncan, 10-15 FG tonight, is up to 44.4 percent for season; little more than a week ago it was 37.5 pct.
