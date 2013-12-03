Tim Duncan Hits The Game-Winner To Beat The Hawks

#San Antonio Spurs #Atlanta Hawks #Video #GIFs
12.02.13 5 years ago

Tim Duncan struggled with his shot earlier this year. He’s only shooting 42.5 percent from the field this season, which would be a career low by almost 60 percent if it persisted throughout the year. But The Big Fundamental culminated his dominant night â€” 23 points and 21 rebounds â€” by hitting the game-winning shot from the elbow.

Within the last minute, Jeff Teague nailed a step-back three-pointer, after Paul Millsap did the same. But with the score knotted at 100, Duncan curled off a pin down screen and dropped this beauty through the bucket.

Duncan was 10-of-15 from the field for his 23 points, and the Spurs squeezed out a 102-100 victory against the visiting Hawks.

Just a reminder of how much Duncan struggled earlier this year, and how much he’s turned it on over the last couple weeks.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[vid via beyondthebuzzercom]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Atlanta Hawks#Video#GIFs
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDimeMaggifssan antonio spursTIM DUNCANvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP