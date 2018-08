Tim Duncan was an animal last night in a close loss to the Lakers, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. But what we’ll probably remember from this one were his two nasty poster dunks he put on L.A.’s frontline in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

