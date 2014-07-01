Tim Duncan’s Top 10 Plays Of The 2013-2014 Season

Kawhi Leonard was MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals, but there’s an argument to be made that Tim Duncan was the San Antonio Spurs’ best player against the Miami Heat. The 38 year-old future Hall-of-Famer averaged 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field in the Finals, playing his typical blend of canny and physical defense, too. How many of Duncan’s best moments of the year came on basketball’s biggest stage? Find out as the NBA counts down his top 10 plays of the 2013-2014 season.

That doesn’t look like a man nearing 40. Duncan is no longer the physical marvel he was in the mid-2000s as the league’s best player, but he’s still absolutely vital to the success of the sport’s preeminent team.

Our favorite play of Duncan’s season? This vintage dunk on the Heat, of course.

