There is something to be said for having the confidence to keep shooting. You can, assuredly, think of at least one NBA player who hit a slump and let their confidence go in the tank, which meant they did not let it fly when they had good looks, which negatively impacted both their performance and their team.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is not one of those players. Hardaway, who has seen a whole lot in his NBA career and has carved out a pretty good niche as one of the league’s best bucket getters off the bench, is actually in the midst of a season where he’s getting more shots up per 36 minutes than ever before. And during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Hardaway padded those stats a bit on one possession, as he missed three shots in a row, kept getting good looks off of offensive rebounds, and eventually knocked down a triple.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the definition of trusting your shot 😂pic.twitter.com/4QQBG9GvJ2 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 21, 2023

It is, legitimately, commendable that Hardaway kept letting it fly. There are all really good looks! He’s also the kind of player who can hit any of these — it’s not like Shaq is being asked to get up a bunch of threes on one possession or anything — and you can tell that the crowd was fully on his side the entire time. Shout out to Tim Hardaway Jr. for giving all of us a pretty fun clip that had no downside other than what it did to his field goal percentage.