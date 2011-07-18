Time-Lapse Of The Basketball Arena For The 2012 Olympic Games

#Olympics #Video
07.18.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

In case you forgot, the 2012 Olympic Games head to London next summer. But where will they play basketball? Construction on the Basketball Arena began in October 2009 and completed within budget this June. So what does it take to erect a 1,000-ton, 115-foot high steel frame that houses 12,000 black and orange seats, one of the largest temporary venues ever built for any Games? Watch this. After the jump, check out some photos of the arena as well.



